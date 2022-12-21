Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 12/23/22
Should you manage your fantasy football team any differently now that we've hit the playoffs? Are high-end quarterbacks a necessity in leagues that give you six points per touchdown pass? Are the Texans no longer a good team to target for streaming defenses? JJ answers those questions and more on this week's mailbag episode.
Mac Jones' 'dirty play' on Bengals defensive back may result in discipline: report
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could reportedly face a suspension, though unlikely, for blocking Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple low.
numberfire.com
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable to return in Week 16
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was spotted on the sidelines as the Packers came out for the second half, and it was reported soon afterwards that the breakout rookie is questionable to return to the game after picking up a hip injury.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable Monday night for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets gaurd Dennis Smith Jr. is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to kick off the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) doubtful Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. is considered doubful to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Jones is dealing with a left ankle sprain, which is why he's missed time recently. Now, he has been listed doubtful for Monday's contest. Expect him to sit again. Our...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) out for Portland Monday night
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will not play Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, he will remain sidelined to kick off the new week. His next chance to play will come Friday versus Golden State.
numberfire.com
Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles
According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet coming off Suns' bench on Sunday
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Devin Booker missed some time recently due to groin soreness. However, he has been cleared to take the floor on Christmas Day despite the ailment. He'll also immediately start, sending Shamet back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) starting for Warriors on Sunday; Moses Moody back to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo will start Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo missed time before the holiday due to a non-COVID illness. However, he had been cleared for duty ahead of game day. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Moses Moody back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot) available for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is dealing with left foot inflammation. He was listed probable coming into the day, and to no one's surprise, he has received the green light to take the court on Christmas Day. Our...
numberfire.com
Nick Richards (ankle) doubtful for Hornets on Monday
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Richards is dealing with a sprained right ankle, and as a result, the team has listed him doubtful for Monday's contest. Expect him to sit. Our models project Richards for...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Marquise Brown (groin) active in Week 16 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a groin injury. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the field on Christmas Day. Our...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) probable for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins active for Baltimore's Week 16 contest versus Falcons
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is available for Week 16's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins is active on Saturday despite being claimed by the Ravens earlier this week. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense giving up 30.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Watkins to see 1.9 targets.
Comments / 0