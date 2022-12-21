ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Marquise Brown (groin) active in Week 16 for Arizona

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a groin injury. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the field on Christmas Day. Our...
ARIZONA STATE
numberfire.com

Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable to return in Week 16

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was spotted on the sidelines as the Packers came out for the second half, and it was reported soon afterwards that the breakout rookie is questionable to return to the game after picking up a hip injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jalen Smith (ankle) questionable Monday for Indiana

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles

According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Sammy Watkins active for Baltimore's Week 16 contest versus Falcons

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is available for Week 16's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins is active on Saturday despite being claimed by the Ravens earlier this week. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense giving up 30.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Watkins to see 1.9 targets.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 12/23/22

Should you manage your fantasy football team any differently now that we've hit the playoffs? Are high-end quarterbacks a necessity in leagues that give you six points per touchdown pass? Are the Texans no longer a good team to target for streaming defenses? JJ answers those questions and more on this week's mailbag episode.
numberfire.com

Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) active for Seahawks in Week 16

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will play Saturday in the team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was originally listed questionable due to his sprained ankle along with a back ailment, but he's been cleared to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our models project Walker...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Treylon Burks (concussion) cleared for Tians in Week 16

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Burks had been in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he was able to log limited practices throughout the week. Now, he has officially received clearance to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our...
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his return after he sat out one game for injury management reasons. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.3 points,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Pacers. Our models expect Vincent to play 14.0 minutes against Indiana. Vincent's Friday projection includes 5.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Max Strus to bench

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin will return to the court after he was forced to miss. two games with a left ankle sprain. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) starting on Friday, Victor Oladipo to bench

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. After a three game absence with knee soreness, Lowry will make his return at home. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Eric Gordon (thumb) questionable Monday for Houston

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gordon is dealing with a left thumb contusion, which is why he sat out Friday night. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's affair. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Gordon plays, Kenyon Martin Jr. would likely revert to the bench.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy