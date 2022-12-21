Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Lab dogs recovered after break-in at Wyton breeding centre returned
Two beagles recovered by police after a break-in at a facility that breeds animals for laboratory research have been returned to the site. Cambridgeshire Police was called to MBR Acres in Wyton on Tuesday. Protest group Animal Rebellion, supported by celebrities including singer Will Young and presenter Chris Packham, called...
BBC
Africa Super League: Can new competition improve club game on continent?
Morocco may well have broken barriers for African football with the country's historic run to the World Cup semi-finals, but the club game on the continent is still lagging well behind the standards in Europe. As such, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe is hoping the launch of...
BBC
Sabrina Cooper: Family pays tribute to 'loving grandmother' found dead
The family of a woman allegedly murdered at her home in Eastbourne have paid tribute to the "loving and dedicated mother and grandmother". Sabrina Cooper, 68, was found by police at her home in Connaught Road on 18 December following concerns for her welfare. Her relatives said they were "devastated"...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
BBC
Lakeside Miller & Carter floating restaurant starts to sink
A floating restaurant has partially sunk into a lake at a major UK shopping centre. Pictures showed part of the Miller & Carter restaurant, located in a converted paddle steamer at Lakeside in Essex, starting to submerge. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it heard about the sinking at...
BBC
Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65
Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of British dance act Faithless, has died aged 65. The musician and DJ, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the group which is best known for its club classic Insomnia. Former bandmate Sister Bliss said he died "peacefully in his...
