Maple Grove, MN

ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Stella Retrum, Maple Grove Girls Hockey

Our CCX Sports Spotlight this week shines on Maple Grove girls hockey star Stella Retrum. Jason Melillo profiles the senior wing. Retrum leads the Crimson in scoring with 26 points on 15 goals and 11 assists entering the weekend. She’s helped lead Maple Grove to a 9-1 start this season....
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Artwork of Greg Lecker Featured at Hopkins Center for the Arts

You can see the artwork of Greg Lecker in “Watershed” at the Hopkins Center for the Arts from now until Jan. 7. “He is intending to draw attention to our natural world and the biomes of our state and beyond,” said Jim Clark with Hopkins Center for the Arts. “Much of the work was done outdoors on site and other works were done in studio.”
HOPKINS, MN
Crystal City Council Members Banks, Parsons Commended at Final Meeting

The Crystal City Council commended two outgoing city council members at their final meeting of the year. Brendan Banks represented Ward 2 since Jan. 2019. Banks was an advocate for a new police station facility and was instrumental in developing language establishing the Inclusion and Diversity commission. Banks said serving...
CRYSTAL, MN
New Hope Woman Reunites with Cat Thanks to Persistent Neighbor

Lori Hackett still remembers how she felt when her cat named Fitz accidentally got out of her New Hope home in November. “Devastated immediately,” recalled Hackett. “It’s just a really big earth and you are looking for a little cat.”. By the time night fell on that...
NEW HOPE, MN

