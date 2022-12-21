Read full article on original website
With Sandy Ground fire, merely unreliable Staten Island Ferry service in NYC turns dangerous (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – What should have been an ordinary commute home turned into a nautical nightmare for hundreds of Staten Island Ferry riders on Thursday, when a fire broke out in the engine room of the spanking new Sandy Ground ferryboat. We all know how unreliable Staten Island...
Union says Staten Island Ferry fire highlights need for proper staffing, new contract
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Union officials say the fiery fiasco on the Staten Island Ferry on Thursday highlights the need for proper staffing to ensure the safety of all riders moving forward. During Thursday evening’s rush hour commute, a fire broke out in the engine room onboard the brand new...
Road maintenance to cause closures, delays on Staten Island roadways next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week throughout Staten Island, though there is no paving or milling planed. The maintenance will take place from Tuesday through Friday. Monday is a holiday for DOT employees. The work may cause temporary...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
Officials detail quick action of Staten Island Ferry crew after engine room fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City officials hailed the Staten Island Ferry crew for its quick action containing the flames and facilitating the evacuation of more than 800 passengers after a fire erupted in the ship’s engine room as the vessel was crossing New York Harbor Thursday afternoon. There...
Christmas Day 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Merry Christmas!. Here’s a guide to what’s open and what’s closed on Staten Island on Sunday in observance of the holiday. With the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26. Staten Island...
Staten Island couple honored for role in making the borough a bit sweeter every day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Maria and James Carrozza make Staten Island a little bit sweeter every day. This powerhouse husband-and-wife team owns and operates four of the borough’s most beloved bakeries: The Cake Chef, The Cake Chef’s Cookie Jar, Piece A Cake and Cookie Jar New Dorp. Maria...
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter Storms
Numerous coastal villages in New York received urgent aid requests Friday morning due to flooding brought on by the winter storm. In Howard Beach, Queens, the NYPD requested a Level 3 mobilization to assist locals with traffic issues.
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
From HOV extension to congestion pricing: 7 key Staten Island transportation topics to follow in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As 2022 fades into the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead at what’s in store for the upcoming year. In the world of transportation, there are tons of things for Staten Islanders to keep an eye on in 2023, including major Staten Island Expressway projects, new bus-mounted automated enforcement cameras, potential fare and toll increases and more.
National Grid urges customers to conserve energy until late Christmas Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — National Grid is asking their customers to conserve energy through tomorrow afternoon without sacrificing safety. National Grid services Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. According to National Grid, the owners of natural gas pipelines have reported issues with their equipment. The problem is due to the cold temperatures and higher […]
Community outraged by lithium-ion battery storage facility proposed for Staten Island neighborhood
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Our Lady of Pity R.C. Church in Bulls Head, a 9,000-square-foot section of parking lot is generally inactive. Used for overflow parking and sometimes shared by several bordering schools as a port of retreat during fire drills and other emergency evacuations, the space is appropriately obscure, idle and undeveloped. But if a hotly debated approval process is green-lighted and a special zoning permit allowed, the practically unused corner of land would be transformed into a lithium-ion battery storage facility, which will accumulate electrical energy and take pressure off the local grid when it is overly stressed.
Staten Island’s community board schedule this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There will be no meetings of Staten Island’s three community boards this week, from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Meetings will resume in the new year. All Community Board meetings and meetings of their committees are open to the public. They provide an excellent opportunity for residents to learn about happenings in their neighborhoods and surrounding areas.
JetBlue plane with 100+ passengers at NYC airport has fire onboard
NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger’s laptop on Christmas Eve, officials said. Officials from the FAA, JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
National Weather Service: Winter Storm Elliot pummels parts of upstate New York with several feet of snow; frigid temps forecasted for NYC this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While Staten Island and the rest of the New York City area avoided the wrath of Winter Storm Elliot, the same can’t be said for parts of upstate New York. Despite already receiving a reported 12 inches or so of snow, Buffalo can expect...
MTA announces weekend services, plan ahead of winter storm
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA announced its plan to handle the heavy rain, strong winds and potential snow and flooding that will hit the New York City area Thursday and Friday. The MTA announced that bridges and tunnels would be shut down for empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through […]
Flooding shuts down outer lanes on Veterans Memorial Bridge
SOUTH RIVER, NJ – The South River Police Department has issued a traffic alert for motorists on CR-535 today. The outermost lanes of the Veterans Memorial Bridge (County Road 535) between South River and Sayreville have been closed to traffic as a result of tidal flooding. In each direction, the inner lanes are currently passable. The water is expected to recede shortly. No further closures are anticipated. Motorists should anticipate delays in the area and plan an alternative route. As of this time, no closures are anticipated during this evening’s high tide however, if it becomes necessary, updates will be The post Flooding shuts down outer lanes on Veterans Memorial Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
When was the coldest day ever in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
