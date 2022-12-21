ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

From HOV extension to congestion pricing: 7 key Staten Island transportation topics to follow in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As 2022 fades into the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead at what’s in store for the upcoming year. In the world of transportation, there are tons of things for Staten Islanders to keep an eye on in 2023, including major Staten Island Expressway projects, new bus-mounted automated enforcement cameras, potential fare and toll increases and more.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

National Grid urges customers to conserve energy until late Christmas Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — National Grid is asking their customers to conserve energy through tomorrow afternoon without sacrificing safety. National Grid services Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. According to National Grid, the owners of natural gas pipelines have reported issues with their equipment. The problem is due to the cold temperatures and higher […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Community outraged by lithium-ion battery storage facility proposed for Staten Island neighborhood

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Our Lady of Pity R.C. Church in Bulls Head, a 9,000-square-foot section of parking lot is generally inactive. Used for overflow parking and sometimes shared by several bordering schools as a port of retreat during fire drills and other emergency evacuations, the space is appropriately obscure, idle and undeveloped. But if a hotly debated approval process is green-lighted and a special zoning permit allowed, the practically unused corner of land would be transformed into a lithium-ion battery storage facility, which will accumulate electrical energy and take pressure off the local grid when it is overly stressed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s community board schedule this week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There will be no meetings of Staten Island’s three community boards this week, from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Meetings will resume in the new year. All Community Board meetings and meetings of their committees are open to the public. They provide an excellent opportunity for residents to learn about happenings in their neighborhoods and surrounding areas.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

MTA announces weekend services, plan ahead of winter storm

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA announced its plan to handle the heavy rain, strong winds and potential snow and flooding that will hit the New York City area Thursday and Friday. The MTA announced that bridges and tunnels would be shut down for empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Flooding shuts down outer lanes on Veterans Memorial Bridge

SOUTH RIVER, NJ – The South River Police Department has issued a traffic alert for motorists on CR-535 today. The outermost lanes of the Veterans Memorial Bridge (County Road 535) between South River and Sayreville have been closed to traffic as a result of tidal flooding. In each direction, the inner lanes are currently passable. The water is expected to recede shortly. No further closures are anticipated. Motorists should anticipate delays in the area and plan an alternative route. As of this time, no closures are anticipated during this evening’s high tide however, if it becomes necessary, updates will be The post Flooding shuts down outer lanes on Veterans Memorial Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
PIX11

When was the coldest day ever in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
