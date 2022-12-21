Read full article on original website
DUI Arrest on Cherokee Ave.
A one car crash leads to a DUI arrest early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 46-year-old Robyn Griffith of Salina was taken into custody following an accident in the 1000 block of Cherokee Avenue. Police say about 2:30am Griffith was driving southbound in a...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castro-Arceo, Alberto; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Unlawful discharge of firearm in city...
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Man Threatens Mom With Hammer
A Salina man is in custody after being tased and pepper sprayed following a domestic disturbance Monday afternoon. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Joseph Johnson allegedly threaten his mother and a neighbor with a hammer in the 600 block of Charles Street. Police say the incident...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 17-23
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BRAKE, JOHN WESLEY; 34; Dodge City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON,...
Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home
BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 23
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHANNON LEE DECKER, 46, Grandview Plaza, Failure to appear x2; Remains confined to Riley County Jail. RUSSELL ROYAL SPRINGER, 61, Manhattan, Battery on...
Arrest Made in Indecent Liberties Case
A 14-year-old girl’s conversation with a trusted adult leads to the arrest of a man and two women in northeast Saline County. Investigator Kody Trower with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Shawn D. McHone, 40-year-old Falon N. McHone and 26-year-old Lindsey N. Whisenhunt were taken into custody on Tuesday after authorities learned about alleged abuse happening inside the home with four children under the age of seventeen.
Three adults arrested; five children removed from their custody
Three northeast Saline County residents were arrested and five children were removed from their custody after an alleged incident that was reported on Tuesday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sheriff's office personnel responded Tuesday after a trusted adult reported an incident that allegedly happened on Sunday at a residence in the 2600 block of E. Shipton Road.
Manhattan man sentenced to probation for battery conviction involving infant
A Manhattan man was sentenced Tuesday for an aggravated battery conviction involving an infant child under his care. 20-year-old Gerald Hartman III was given a 36-month probation sentence at a Tuesday hearing in front of Judge Grant Bannister, with an underlying prison sentence of 32 months, if he violates terms of his probation. The sentencing follows a February conviction by a Riley County jury, which found Hartman guilty on a charge of aggravated battery against a then 5-month old child in July 2021. The jury was unable to render a verdict on a second count, charging him with child abuse.
One killed, one injured in Salina-area crash
An SUV crashed off Interstate 135 in Saline County on Wednesday night, killing a passenger and injuring the driver.
Hutchinson Police Department Activates Emergency Accident Reporting Plan
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Police Department has activated the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan. This includes any non-hit-and-run accident where no injuries, alcohol or drugs are involved, and where the vehicles involved can be moved. Drivers are instructed to exchange insurance information and to fill out an accident report available at most local convenience stores or online at www.hutchgov.com.
Saline County woman injured in near-head-on wreck west of Salina
A Saline County woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck west of Salina that left her trapped in her vehicle Tuesday evening. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that Steven Moss, 37, of Salina, was eastbound on State Street just west of N. Burma Road when his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and struck almost head on a westbound 1995 Honda Civic driven by Jolissa Crook, 40, of rural Saline County.
Body found in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Hutchinson Pastors talk about Christmas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pastors Matt Stafford, Andy Addis and John Wolf join Nick Gosnell to talk about Christmas.
‘Stay home’: Kansas state trooper warns drivers
A Kansas state trooper filmed himself in a blustery road in Saline County amid the winter storm, warning drivers to stay home due to the dangerous conditions.Dec. 22, 2022.
Two taken to hospital after Newton accident
NEWTON, Kan. — An accident in Newton occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the slick conditions. A semi lost control at Anderson Road and Highway 50 and went over the barrier wall. Only the semi was involved in the accident. The semi was hauling plastic materials. Two people were...
Multiple crashes reported in Riley County due to icy roads, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Riley County is reporting that there have been multiple crashes on Wednesday night due to treacherous road conditions. The Riley County Police Department said that it has entered Emergency Accident Reporting Phase due to the number of crashes reported within the past hour. The RCPD is currently working […]
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
