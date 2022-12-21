ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden greets Zelensky at White House

By Alex Gangitano
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shj8K_0jqRwQf300

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the start of an unprecedented first trip to Washington since the Russia war began.

Zelensky pulled up in a black SUV, featuring an American flag and a Ukrainian flag, that let him out on the South Lawn entrance.

The Ukrainian president, who was wearing his signature green long-sleeve sweater, shook hands with the Bidens, and the three stood for a photograph for a few seconds in front of the South Lawn entrance. They then turned and entered the White House, where the president put his arm on Zelensky’s shoulder.

Upon entrance to the Oval Office, President Biden told Zelensky, “I’m delighted you could make the trip.”

During remarks at the top of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders, President Biden addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was “escalating his assault on civilians” and that he was trying to “use winter as a weapon.”

Zelensky, who said he wanted to come to the U.S. sooner, said he offered “all my appreciations from my heart and from the heart of all Ukrainians.” He also thanked the president, Congress and “ordinary people” for the support from the U.S. toward Ukraine.

Zelensky then presented President Biden with a medal given to him from a Ukrainian soldier.

The bilateral meeting is expected to last for two hours and will be followed by a joint press conference at 4:30 p.m.

The White House notified reporters that Zelensky landed in the U.S. around 1 p.m.

Updated 2:39 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Police identify victims of double homicide as mother, daughter.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have now identified the victims in what appears to be a double homicide in Des Moines as a mother and daughter. 47-year-old Danielle Remily and her daughter, 20-year-old Emma Parker were found dead inside a home in the 2600 block of 53rd street early Monday morning. Police were called to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

School closes due to too many sick kids

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The “tripledemic” has been a triple headache for school administrators and families. A series of illnesses (RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19) has challenged immune systems. Knoxville Community School District administrators decided to extend the upcoming holiday break by a day due to illness and the pending bad weather. The […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Murder arrest made in Des Moines architect’s 2016 death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been charged with murder in the 2016 death of an architect found unconscious at the bottom of a stairwell in the East Village. The Des Moines Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill on Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Second driver in deadly Des Moines street racing crash arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa – The second driver police say was involved in a deadly street racing incident that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy last week has been arrested. Des Moines resident Keith Eric Jones, 47, has been charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-drag racing, and serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving, […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Jan. 6 committee unveils criminal referrals against Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol unveiled criminal referrals on Monday targeting former President Trump, recommending that the Department of Justice investigate the ex-president for inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding. The […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WHO 13

2 dead, 1 injured in Des Moines shooting early Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a home on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning and another person was found injured by gunshot at a nearby park. Police were called to the 2600 block of 53rd Street around 2:50 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting came […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fort Dodge Police investigate Christmas Day homicide

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in Fort Dodge, according to authorities. Police say someone shot 46-year Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge on the 1000 block of 10th Street SW at about 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day. First responders tried to save Dungy’s life, […]
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Winter Storm warning, central Iowa bracing for blizzard conditions

All of the WHO13 area is now under a Winter Storm Warning from Wednesday into Saturday. Blizzard conditions remain likely Thursday and Friday with dangerous cold through the weekend. Snow will start in Western and North Central Iowa after noon on Wednesday. Snow will quickly spread into Central Iowa into the evening, with snow likely […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Blizzard warning for central Iowa; what to expect

IOWA — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central and northern Iowa from noon Thursday through 6AM Saturday. The entire state also remains under a Winter Storm Warning, but impacts will be very similar. The snow will start to fall in western Iowa around noon. The heaviest will fall after 5 PM with 3-6″ […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa DOT monitors icy highways during severe winter storm

ANKENY, Iowa — Snow and ice affected every Iowa road on Thursday, which meant Department of Transportation employees worked overtime to keep an eye on where crashes happened throughout the day. Iowa DOT’s Traffic Management Center featured live feeds of every highway camera throughout the state. Employees there used their birds’ eye view to alert […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Ames preschool center forced to do something it rarely does

AMES, Iowa — Iowa winters always have cold and snow. But Missy Sanow said that she usually has to make a decision about it the night before it hits or perhaps not until early in the morning on the day that the storm arrives. Tuesday, the executive director of Ames Community Preschool Center made a […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Boxing Club delivers holiday meals to families in Drake Neighborhood

On Monday afternoons, Sarge’s Westside Boxing Club is normally is filled with the sound of footwork and gloves popping. Instead, the ring was filled with frozen turkeys collected for the community. “We have an established boxing club,” Veasley said. “We’re helping out individuals and families because we know Christmas might be rough so we want […]
WHO 13

WHO 13

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy