Shaq, Charles Barkley raining on Knicks parade: 'Whoop-dee-doo…not even the best team in their city'

The Knicks put together one of their most complete performances of the season on Tuesday night, thoroughly dismantling a shorthanded Warriors team at Madison Square Garden for the team’s eighth straight win.

New York is currently the hottest team in the NBA, showing signs of sustainability thanks to some much-needed rotation tweaks from Tom Thibodeau, but some haven’t bought into the team’s recent surge, including some of the main minds of the NBA on TNT crew.

“There’s still a lot of season left,” Shaquille O’Neal said. “I don't think they can get out of one round of the playoffs.”

Charles Barkley also isn’t very high on the Knicks despite the team looking drastically different on the defensive end of late, and despite the much-needed presence of a bonafide point guard in Jalen Brunson.

“Whoop-de-doo,” Barkley said. “They’re not even the best team in the same state.”

Ernie Johnson, the host of NBA on TNT’s pregame and halftime coverage, wanted to know why Barkley couldn’t give some props to the rising Knicks, but Barkley still wouldn’t take the chance.

“I gave love to them,” Barkley said. “They're playing great, but they're not even the best team in their city.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)