Fern Hollow Bridge could reopen by end of week

A major milestone reached in the building of the new Fern Hollow Bridge.

It has been 328 days since that bridge came crashing down during the morning commute, with vehicles still on it.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning at the site of the newly built bridge in Frick Park. Governor Wolf made the opening remarks:

“To the engineers and contractors and all the folks who put in a lot of long, hard days to build the bridge we stand before today, thank you to all of you, your work has turned this site of tragedy to one of hope.

Officials say if all goes as planned, barring that pending winter storm, they're hoping late Friday the first cars will come across the bridge.