Top 90 grocery deals this week for your holiday dinner (Dec. 21-27): Spiral sliced ham, butter, sweet potatoes, asparagus, stuffing, cheese

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Lidl deals Dec. 28 - Jan. 3: Sweet potatoes, pineapple, asparagus, navel oranges, pork chops, rising crust pizza, potato chips, crackers
Lidl has new sales starting Dec. 28 including sweet potatoes, mangos, pineapple, asparagus, navel oranges, pork chops, trout, self rising crust pizza, potato chips, crackers and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is...
Cary restaurant serves up holiday warmth to regulars, staff
CARY, N.C. — Many stores and restaurants were closed on Christmas Day, allowing employees to spend the day with family. But Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open – and busy – providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Chef and owner Desi Nikolova...
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
Give your Christmas tree a second life: Recycle
When you are ready to be rid of your real Christmas tree, you can give it a second life. Recycling programs turn trees into mulch to be used in public parks and trails. Wake County has several drop-off sites where you can recycle your Christmas tree. They are accepting trees – with tinsel, lights and decorations removed – through Jan. 22.
N. Raleigh Aqua customers without water for hours on Christmas Day
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds of Raleigh households who get their water from Aqua North Carolina saw dry spigots for hours on Christmas Day. Residents of the Stonehenge, Wildwood Green and Stillwater Landing communities took to social media to complain after failing to get through to Acqua via phone or email.
Christmas tree recycling now available in Wake County
You might be wondering, 'What's the point of recycling my Christmas tree?' In Wake County, recycled Christmas trees will be turned into mulch for the county's parks and hiking trails. Wake County has several drop-off sites where you can recycle your Christmas tree. These drop-off sites will be available until...
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season
All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
WRAL Nights of Lights to reopen tonight
WRAL Nights of Lights plans to reopen tonight on Christmas Eve after closing Friday night due to storm damage. Organizers were back on the site this morning assessing the damage, and while some lights are not repairable, they say most of the route will be lit and ready for holiday visitors.
Flight delays, cancellations so bad at RDU that some opt for bus, car to get to their destination
RALEIGH, N.C. — Drifts of snow several feet deep and bone-chilling cold across the country wreaked havoc on holiday travel, canceling flights, delaying others and leaving people stranded in airports across the country on the day after Christmas. At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where the weather outside was a balmy...
Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
Heels head west for Holiday Bowl
The North Carolina football team has been selected to play in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl against Oregon. The Tar Heels will appear in a bowl game for the fourth year in a row and the 37th time in program history. Carolina finished the regular season with a 9-4 overall...
Antisemitic banner seen hanging from Moore County bridge on second to last day of Hanukkah
An antisemitic banner was seen hanging from a bridge in Moore County Sunday morning, on the second to last day of Hanukkah. The banner could be seen on the bridge on Pineywood Church Road going over Route 1. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is currently in possession of the sign...
Driver hits car driven by off-duty deputy; U.S. 13 closed in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. — U.S. Highway 13 is closed in both directions in Cumberland County after a fatal crash involving an off-duty sheriff's deputy. The deputy will be OK, sources tell WRAL News, but the other driver died in the crash. Sources say the other driver, whom troopers believe was...
Massive fire breaks out at Moore County warehouse
A major fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Holmes Building Systems warehouse on Plank Road in Robbins. Units from more than five different counties and more than 100 firemen responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No one was...
Another antisemitic banner: Hanukkah bookended by messages of hate in Moore County
CAMERON, N.C. — The Jewish community in Moore County is calling for a vigorous investigation after two banners with messages of hate were found hanging above a highway over the past few weeks. The first banner appeared mere hours before the start of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, hanging on...
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
Toddler injured in fire that killed 6-year-old sister released from hospital; mother, brother fighting for life
LINDEN, N.C. — One of the victims of a deadly mobile home fire in Cumberland County has been released from the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Emma Woods, age 2, was released to her grandmother – while her mother and brother continue fighting for their lives. It's...
Deadly crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 1 car in flames
After 9 p.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Atlantic Avenue. Salieu Njie, 64, was driving on Atlantic Avenue, approaching the intersection of Atlantic Springs Road, when he drove over a sheet of ice and lost control of his car. Njie hit another car before his car hit a tree and burst into flames.
Riding 8-4 record, Duke readies for bowl return in Elko's first season
Duke is set to make its 15th bowl appearance when it faces off against UCF (9-4, 6-2 AAC) on Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Wednesday will mark the first meeting on the gridiron between...
