Raleigh, NC

Top 90 grocery deals this week for your holiday dinner (Dec. 21-27): Spiral sliced ham, butter, sweet potatoes, asparagus, stuffing, cheese

WRAL News
 5 days ago
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC
Give your Christmas tree a second life: Recycle

When you are ready to be rid of your real Christmas tree, you can give it a second life. Recycling programs turn trees into mulch to be used in public parks and trails. Wake County has several drop-off sites where you can recycle your Christmas tree. They are accepting trees – with tinsel, lights and decorations removed – through Jan. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Christmas tree recycling now available in Wake County

You might be wondering, 'What's the point of recycling my Christmas tree?' In Wake County, recycled Christmas trees will be turned into mulch for the county's parks and hiking trails. Wake County has several drop-off sites where you can recycle your Christmas tree. These drop-off sites will be available until...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season

All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL Nights of Lights to reopen tonight

WRAL Nights of Lights plans to reopen tonight on Christmas Eve after closing Friday night due to storm damage. Organizers were back on the site this morning assessing the damage, and while some lights are not repairable, they say most of the route will be lit and ready for holiday visitors.
RALEIGH, NC
Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
RALEIGH, NC
Heels head west for Holiday Bowl

The North Carolina football team has been selected to play in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl against Oregon. The Tar Heels will appear in a bowl game for the fourth year in a row and the 37th time in program history. Carolina finished the regular season with a 9-4 overall...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Massive fire breaks out at Moore County warehouse

A major fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Holmes Building Systems warehouse on Plank Road in Robbins. Units from more than five different counties and more than 100 firemen responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No one was...
ROBBINS, NC
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
RALEIGH, NC
Deadly crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 1 car in flames

After 9 p.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Atlantic Avenue. Salieu Njie, 64, was driving on Atlantic Avenue, approaching the intersection of Atlantic Springs Road, when he drove over a sheet of ice and lost control of his car. Njie hit another car before his car hit a tree and burst into flames.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

