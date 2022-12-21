San Jose police use robot to get woman off ceiling at SJSU library⁠

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A library on the campus of San Jose State University was evacuated Wednesday due to reports of an armed suspect in the library bathroom, university officials confirmed to KRON4.

The San Jose Police Department deployed one of its robots into the bathroom, according to the department. The woman was then discovered to be hiding in the ceiling of that bathroom.

Officers then made their way to the bathroom, urging the woman to come down from the ceiling. She eventually complied and was detained by police.

It was determined the firearm the suspect had on her was fake. Police say there is no longer a threat on campus.

The library had been closed abruptly, “until further notice,” according to a tweet from San Jose Public Library. The library is located on campus at 150 E. San Fernando Street.

"The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library is closed until further notice," read the tweet

Currently, there are no students on campus due to it being closed for the holidays.

A university official told KRON4 News that at 10:10 a.m. a witness reported a female suspect with a possible weapon in the library bathroom. Subsequently, police responded and the library was evacuated.

John Ferrannini contributed reporting.

