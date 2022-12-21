ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose police use robot to get woman off ceiling at SJSU library⁠

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNM7M_0jqRvyRQ00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A library on the campus of San Jose State University was evacuated Wednesday due to reports of an armed suspect in the library bathroom, university officials confirmed to KRON4.

The San Jose Police Department deployed one of its robots into the bathroom, according to the department. The woman was then discovered to be hiding in the ceiling of that bathroom.

Officers then made their way to the bathroom, urging the woman to come down from the ceiling. She eventually complied and was detained by police.

It was determined the firearm the suspect had on her was fake. Police say there is no longer a threat on campus.

The library had been closed abruptly, “until further notice,” according to a tweet from San Jose Public Library. The library is located on campus at 150 E. San Fernando Street.

“The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library is closed until further notice,” read the tweet , which was accompanied by a graphic reading “special announcement.”

Currently, there are no students on campus due to it being closed for the holidays.

A university official told KRON4 News that at 10:10 a.m. a witness reported a female suspect with a possible weapon in the library bathroom. Subsequently, police responded and the library was evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

John Ferrannini contributed reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Person stabbed with knife at UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was stabbed with a knife at UC Berkeley Friday evening, and the attacker may have been nude, according to the university’s police department. Shortly before midnight, the person was walking northbound on Bowditch Street crossing Bancroft Way. After the person reached the sidewalk, an individual came up from behind, hit […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4

Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF woman arrested for killing 2 children

Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in Santa Cruz fake parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after authorities received reports of fake citations issued Wednesday evening to parked vehicles near the beach, the Santa Cruz Police Department (SCPD) announced in a press release. Damian Vela, a 19-year-old Watsonville resident, was arrested around 4 p.m. Thursday when he admitted to the crime but […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero

A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man who went missing from San Mateo Apple Store found

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old man was found safe Friday morning after being reported missing by his family a day earlier, according to police. The San Mateo Police Department had been searching for Viliami Mateialona who went missing Thursday afternoon and was last seen at the Apple Store located at 60 31st Avenue […]
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache

SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto 7-Eleven robbed, suspects at large

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects who robbed the 7-Eleven in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood on Wednesday remain at large, according to a news release from Palo Alto PD. Officers were alerted to the crime at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the Palo Alto PD 24-hour dispatch center got a call from a clerk […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose dealer accused of selling fentanyl to kids pleads not guilty

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is behind bars Thursday night for allegedly selling drugs laced with fentanyl to high school students. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Simon Armendariz sold the drugs to 15-year-olds who attended Los Gatos High School. Armendariz made his first court appearance Thursday. Santa […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy