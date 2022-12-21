Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
advantagenews.com
House fire in Brighton Friday night
It was a bitterly cold night to fight a fire, but crews from Brighton were able to successfully put one out, Friday night. The department’s report on Facebook does not give a specific address, but says they arrived on the scene of a house fire around 6:45 pm and were there for about two hours.
wmay.com
Overflow Shelter Serves As Warming Center
As a winter storm brings dangerously cold wind chills to Central Illinois, the city of Springfield says the city’s overflow shelter will be open around the clock through next Tuesday to provide relief from the cold. The shelter at 221 North 11th Street will be available for anyone in...
wdbr.com
Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency
Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency, in effect at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. This declaration applies only to county highways. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling. Roadways are hazardous. Drivers may...
capitolwolf.com
Waste haulers start early on Thursday
The Office of Public Works has permitted the City of Springfield Waste Haulers to start their routes two hours early on Thursday. This is due to the winter forecast and will allow the haulers to stay ahead of the weather. Residents may see and/or hear haulers begin as early as...
wlds.com
Girard Bowling Alley Burns in Five-Alarm Fire
A five-alarm fire in northern Macoupin County saw a Girard building burn to the ground last night. Initial reports of a fire at the former Girard Bowling Alley/Pickadillys located in the 700 block of North 3rd Street came in shortly after 6:30PM. According to initial reports, fire was seen inside the building and flames were showing on the building.
wmay.com
Zoning Change Approved To Allow ”Travel Center” On Stevenson Drive
A zoning change has been approved to allow a planned travel center on Stevenson Drive in Springfield, even as concerns are raised about noise from the facility creating disruptions for nearby homes. The Quick Trip travel center planned for 3000 Stevenson Drive would have fuel canopies and other amenities for...
nowdecatur.com
Weather Related Closings and Delays
Entries are listed by groups and alphabetically below. If you have a closing, delay, or remote learning plan you would like to report, please email news@wsoyam.com. Please note that essential services will take priority in the listing. If you are unsure if a business or entity is open, call ahead.
wlds.com
JFD Responds to Vehicle Fire Thursday
Jacksonville Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:18 pm Thursday. According to an incident report, the vehicle’s driver said they parked the Hyundai sedan after running an errand. She said she noticed a burning smell but didn’t think anything of it as the car had leaked oil onto the exhaust in the past. She says about an hour later someone came in and told her that her car was on fire.
advantagenews.com
Chief praises crew battling Alton fire
Firefighters from Godfrey and East Alton helped Alton firefighters battle a blaze in the 1800 block of Main Street on Thursday. The fire broke out just before 4:30pm at a home that quickly became fully involved. Several firefighters were rotated in and out due to the frigid temperatures. In addition...
WAND TV
More bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills expected for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The Arctic blast of cold will stick around Central Illinois through Christmas Day. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills blasted into Central Illinois Wednesday. This morning, we woke up to the coldest air in almost four years! (Back in late January 2019, Decatur dropped to -16°!) About...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
wlds.com
Home Deemed Total Loss After Overnight Fire in Chandlerville
Multiple fire departments from Cass & Mason Counties were called out to a structure fire in Chandlerville early this morning. The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department reports that shortly after midnight they were summoned for mutual aid to a two-story structure fire in the heart of Chandlerville. The residents were reported to be home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.
wmay.com
State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
YAHOO!
Parents of 3-year-old Auburn girl announce her death following battle with cancer
A 3-year-old girl who had been fighting cancer for much of her life died Thursday night at her home, only days after her home city of Auburn held a parade in her honor. June Peden-Stade, daughter of Ali Peden and Adam Stade of Auburn, suffered from stage 4 neuroblastoma, an aggressive type of kidney cancer normally found in children under the age of 10. The family announced their daughter's death on a Facebook page they created to chronicle June's fight against the disease.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Charged with Class X Felony in North West Street Shooting
A Jacksonville man remains held on charges related to a weekend shooting. 34-year-old Antonio K. King of Jacksonville was charged in Morgan County Court Monday with Class X felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, and Class 3 felony possession and use of a weapon by a convicted felon.
wlds.com
Second Suspect Named in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case
The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers have issued a call for tips about the whereabouts of an individual wanted in relation to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month. 18 year old Jakobie T. Whitaker of the 200 block of West Greenwood Avenue has been named as a...
State Police: Stay off roads, otherwise obey Scott’s Law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A winter storm is expected to hit Illinois this week at the same time the Illinois State Police observes an annual day of honor and reminder. Troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If such, they are advising that people allow enough time for travel and […]
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished. Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
Comments / 0