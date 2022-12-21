ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden greets Zelensky at White House

By Alex Gangitano
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPhyQ_0jqRvZZN00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the start of an unprecedented first trip to Washington since the Russia war began.

Zelensky pulled up in a black SUV, featuring an American flag and a Ukrainian flag, that let him out on the South Lawn entrance.

The Ukrainian president, who was wearing his signature green long-sleeve sweater, shook hands with the Bidens, and the three stood for a photograph for a few seconds in front of the South Lawn entrance. They then turned and entered the White House, where the president put his arm on Zelensky’s shoulder.

Upon entrance to the Oval Office, President Biden told Zelensky, “I’m delighted you could make the trip.”

During remarks at the top of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders, President Biden addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was “escalating his assault on civilians” and that he was trying to “use winter as a weapon.”

Zelensky, who said he wanted to come to the U.S. sooner, said he offered “all my appreciations from my heart and from the heart of all Ukrainians.” He also thanked the president, Congress and “ordinary people” for the support from the U.S. toward Ukraine.

Zelensky then presented President Biden with a medal given to him from a Ukrainian soldier.

The bilateral meeting is expected to last for two hours and will be followed by a joint press conference at 4:30 p.m.

The White House notified reporters that Zelensky landed in the U.S. around 1 p.m.

Updated 2:39 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress tonight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday landed in Washington, where he will meet with President Biden, hold a press conference at the White House and end the evening with an address to a joint meeting of Congress. The trip marks the Ukrainian leader’s first foreign trip since Russia’s invasion began almost 10 months ago. Zelensky […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Aid groups suspend Afghanistan operations after ban on women working for NGOs

Four major international aid groups have suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the Taliban regime to ban women from working at non-governmental organisations. Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said on Sunday they could not effectively reach people in desperate...
WEHT/WTVW

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: 11-year-old victim accuses man of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after deputies accuse him of child molesting. According to an affidavit, a Vanderburgh County Sheriff detective was dispatched to an area hospital for a sensitive matter. At the hospital, the detective says he spoke with an 11-year-old child that accused Damian Thomas Delong of sexual […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck on the Southbound Twin Bridges

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – We are receiving eyewitness reports that there is a wreck on the southbound Twin Bridges. The traffic is backed up. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
WEHT/WTVW

Here are the states where governors are taking emergency measures in preparation for massive winter storm

Multiple states are declaring a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring freezing and subzero temperatures to the western, central and northeastern parts of the country. With the National Weather Service (NWS) warning an Arctic blast of “dangerous and life-threatening” cold temperatures are expected to “consume much of the Lower […]
COLORADO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On December 21, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the state. Officials say the front is also expected to produce wind gusts of […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress

GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan to join C2 Strategic Communications

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – C2 Strategic Communications announced that departing Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan will join the company next month. A news release says Sullivan will lead the team’s Indiana business operations, which includes large scale transportation, infrastructure and energy clients from Indianapolis to Evansville. Officials say Sullivan’s experience as an industrial engineer, […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Netflix to put a stop to password sharing

KSNF/KODE — Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. There have been rumors about the end of password sharing, and Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on it, but the changes are set […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy