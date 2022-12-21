ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Isla Chiu

Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This Place

After watching Avatar: The Way of Water (which was over 3 hours long!), I was hungry. Since I was in Westlake, I decided to try a nearby Mediterranean restaurant called Mezza. As it was a cold winter day, I ordered a small bowl of soup called avgolemono. Since I had no idea how to pronounce that, I said, "I'd like a small bowl of the Greek lemon soup" (the helpful translation offered on the menu).
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The 30 Most Beautiful Restaurants and Bars in Cleveland

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, Cleveland offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. This restaurant in the Tremont neighborhood offers delicious New-Orleans-style food. Patrons highly recommend Johnny's seafood gumbo, which has shrimp, crab, crawfish, filé (a spicy powder made from dried and ground sassafras leaves), and okra. You also can't go wrong with the New Orleans shrimp creole (which features a delectable tomato sauce with peppers, onions, herbs, and garlic) and Louisiana crawfish etouffee (crawfish tails covered in a delicious Cajun stew). Customers also love the po'boys; you can't go wrong with either the crispy gulf shrimp or catfish po'boy. If you have room for dessert, check out the creme brulee, beignets, or chocolate cheesecake.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canceled flights leave hundreds stranded in Cleveland on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people are stranded in Cleveland and won’t make it home for Christmas, after learning their flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled on Christmas Eve. One traveler after another was upset, angry and disappointed after learning of the cancellations in some cases,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

CRS receives overwhelming support for those in need: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Thank you, thank you, thank you. The outpouring of holiday donations for the many holiday programs at Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS) was amazing. “This holiday season, with the help of our dedicated volunteers and hundreds of donors, CRS was able to provide coats, pajamas, toys, family baskets and holiday food to over 300 children in Avon and Avon Lake,” said Pam Ohradzansky, CRS executive director in an email. “We were also able to give gift bags filled with special items for over 60 senior citizens. We are so blessed to live in a community that cares about its neighbors and supports them through programs at CRS like Santa’s Workshop.
AVON LAKE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Cleveland

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
CLEVELAND, OH

