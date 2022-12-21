Read full article on original website
After watching Avatar: The Way of Water (which was over 3 hours long!), I was hungry. Since I was in Westlake, I decided to try a nearby Mediterranean restaurant called Mezza. As it was a cold winter day, I ordered a small bowl of soup called avgolemono. Since I had no idea how to pronounce that, I said, "I'd like a small bowl of the Greek lemon soup" (the helpful translation offered on the menu).
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
Cordelia lands on national list of best new restaurants of 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cordelia, which opened this year in the former Lola Bistro spot in downtown Cleveland, has been named one of the 22 best new restaurants in the United States by Tasting Table. The foodie-focused site, which has been around since 2008, lauded the East 4th spot –...
Cleveland Scene
The 30 Most Beautiful Restaurants and Bars in Cleveland
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, Cleveland offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. This restaurant in the Tremont neighborhood offers delicious New-Orleans-style food. Patrons highly recommend Johnny's seafood gumbo, which has shrimp, crab, crawfish, filé (a spicy powder made from dried and ground sassafras leaves), and okra. You also can't go wrong with the New Orleans shrimp creole (which features a delectable tomato sauce with peppers, onions, herbs, and garlic) and Louisiana crawfish etouffee (crawfish tails covered in a delicious Cajun stew). Customers also love the po'boys; you can't go wrong with either the crispy gulf shrimp or catfish po'boy. If you have room for dessert, check out the creme brulee, beignets, or chocolate cheesecake.
cleveland19.com
Canceled flights leave hundreds stranded in Cleveland on Christmas Eve
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people are stranded in Cleveland and won’t make it home for Christmas, after learning their flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled on Christmas Eve. One traveler after another was upset, angry and disappointed after learning of the cancellations in some cases,...
Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
Amid a winter storm, vineyards workers picked frozen grapes for ice wine
HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- While most of Northeast Ohio was staying warm indoors Friday during the first blast of Winter Storm Elliott, workers at many Grand River Valley wineries were braving sub-zero temperatures to pick frozen grapes for the 2022 ice wine vintage. Some of that will continue today. “It was...
Local resort makes a wish happen for Cleveland family
A Cleveland family's Make-A-Wish trip was almost ruined because of the bad weather, but our local community helped make it possible.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the worst-case scenario': Ohio couple among thousands struggling to get home for holidays
CLEVELAND — Leslie Porach and her husband, Mike, decided to take a pre-holiday getaway to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as a gift to themselves ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and all that goes along with both of them. What You Need To Know.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
What’s closed and open on Christmas 2022 and Dec. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some closings will extend beyond Christmas Day this year. Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because it’s a federal holiday, federal, state and local government offices, as well as post offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. As for Christmas Day...
cleveland19.com
4 strangers drive 16+ hours from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland after flight cancelations (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four strangers in Tampa, Florida teamed up in a rental car to drive over 16 hours to Cleveland after their flights got canceled Thursday, and the journey was all caught on a series of viral Tik Toks. The four decided to rent a car since their...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
CRS receives overwhelming support for those in need: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Thank you, thank you, thank you. The outpouring of holiday donations for the many holiday programs at Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS) was amazing. “This holiday season, with the help of our dedicated volunteers and hundreds of donors, CRS was able to provide coats, pajamas, toys, family baskets and holiday food to over 300 children in Avon and Avon Lake,” said Pam Ohradzansky, CRS executive director in an email. “We were also able to give gift bags filled with special items for over 60 senior citizens. We are so blessed to live in a community that cares about its neighbors and supports them through programs at CRS like Santa’s Workshop.
Winter Storm Elliott arrives in Northeast Ohio: Updates on flight cancellations and road conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott rearranged Northeast Ohio’s Christmas plans, clogging roads and airports, preventing any last-minute shopping excursions and barricading us in our homes. And it looks like the freezing temperatures will stay with us for at least a few more days, even if the snow...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Cleveland
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
What are the most beautiful things unique to Akron?
Let’s say you’re writing a pamphlet to sell the city to someone who’s never been. What are some of the things you would highlight? Sports, food, culture, special spots, etc.
Comments / 1