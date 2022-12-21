ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 18:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Highland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 18:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
GRANT COUNTY, WV

