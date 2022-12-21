ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ktalnews.com

Lead, cadmium found in popular dark chocolate brands including Hershey’s

(WHNT) – According to research by Consumer Reports (CR), multiple brands of dark chocolate potentially contain dangerous amounts of heavy metals. Our news affiliate, CBS, says that scientists at CR measured the amount of heavy metals in 28 of the most popular brands of dark chocolate. They found lead and cadmium in all of them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
TODAY.com

Very few Americans know drinking alcohol increases cancer risk, study finds

Very few Americans are aware of the link between alcohol and cancer, a new study suggests. Despite conclusive research showing that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, a survey of nearly 4,000 U.S. adults found that less than a third knew that alcohol consumption was a risk factor for cancer. Even fewer, just over 20%, realized that drinking wine could raise the risk of cancer, according to the report published Thursday in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention.
CNET

Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid

Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
The Guardian

Coles recalls popular cheese from supermarkets over E coli fears

A popular cheese has been pulled from supermarket shelves after traces of a dangerous contaminant were discovered. The product in question – Coles Finest Australian Organic Washed Rind Raw – has been available for sale online and in-store throughout Victoria and Tasmania since 14 December. Testing revealed traces...
HealthDay

Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol

Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
Devo

Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
Scary Mommy

Chrismukkah Is Double The Work, But Also Double The Fun

“Can we make Christmas cookies?” my son asked me. “Of course,” I responded. “And latkes?” he asked. Because that’s how I roll during the holidays: with a Christmas cookie in one hand and a latke in another. I grew up with parents of different religious backgrounds...
Medical News Today

Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
HealthDay

Flu, RSV, COVID: Shield Yourself From the 'Tripledemic' This Holiday

THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Public health experts have been warning of a “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses this fall and winter, so the American Lung Association has some tips for breathing easier this holiday season. Flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 are all spreading throughout...
Scary Mommy

Study Finds Homicide Is A Leading Cause Of Death In Kids

Parents are always on guard for danger when it comes to their children. Parents quarter their kids’ grapes, bolt TVs and dressers in the wall, and always tell them to look both ways before crossing the street. But what about the dangers that parents have no control over? What...
Scary Mommy

