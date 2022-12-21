Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco
Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
Hidalgo County sheriff: Welfare check ends in shooting
Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
Cameron County Sheriff Unveils Special Needs Sticker
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working with area families to make sure law enforcement is aware when they interact with children or adults that have special needs. The Sheriff’s Office unveiled a special sticker earlier this week meant to alert deputies and other law enforcement that someone with special needs may be inside a vehicle. The sheriff says the decals could help minimize conflict when officers come into contact with those families.
Harlingen High School placed on ‘secure’ following medical emergency
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen High School has been placed on “Secure Action” due to a medical emergency. Harlingen High School was placed in “secure” Wednesday morning, a notice sent to parents from Harlingen CISD stated. According to the notice, during “secure” all doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or leave […]
Edinburg PD: Two suspects wanted in connection to mail theft
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two people suspected of committing mail theft, police said. Stephanie Ballew and Daniel Lee Presas shown on surveillance committing mail theft, according to Edinburg Police Department. Presas is also wanted for parole violation and robbery, police stated. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of […]
McAllen PD: Duo tried to steal flan, jeans and more at Walmart with fake price tags
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart. Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss […]
Edcouch fire department among many answering call during freeze
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Volunteer fire fighters across the Rio Grande Valley are at the ready as a drastic change in weather on Friday throughout the region. The freezing conditions are putting pressure on local officials and firefighters to be ready and to respond as needed. So how are departments with limited staff prepared? At […]
Sheriff: Stolen credit cards used in stores; two arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were taken into custody on Friday after allegedly stealing credit cards from a vehicle and using the cards for purchase at several stores, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Lakeside Boulevard in Olmito in reference to a burglary of a vehicle […]
Rivera Announces Move To Weslaco ISD After Resignation From Mercedes ISD
Richard Rivera is getting a new job just days after announcing he is stepping down from his post as interim superintendent for the Mercedes school district. The Weslaco ISD board voted Tuesday to name Rivera their interim superintendent through the end of the school year. Rivera expects to start his...
Sheriff: Alton teen breaks into ex’s house with gun, fights guy she is dating
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and fighting the man she is dating. Justin Tovar, 19, was arrested on charges of a habitation with intention to commit other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records. At 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy was […]
Mission Tax Preparer Going To Prison For Defrauding IRS
A Mission-area tax preparer will spend three years in prison for intentionally preparing income tax returns that contained false information. McAllen federal judge Micaela Alvarez handed down the maximum sentence against Linda Lopez, the owner and operator of Premier Tax Solutions. Lopez must also pay the IRS an undisclosed amount the agency lost due to the fraud.
UPDATE: Mission police investigate fatal hit-and-run
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman dead Thursday afternoon. The fatal accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 1st Street and Conway, according to Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores. “A female was struck by an unknown vehicle. We’re still investigating the vehicle. […]
Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas
It is Christmas Day, some people may have already opened gifts Saturday night, while most waited for Sunday. “It's trash, I mean, I usually just leave it outside. All the gifts I mean, I have no use for the box. I just leave it outside, and hopefully they pick it up on time,” Valley resident Angel Gurrola said.
Mercedes ISD interim super submits resignation
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes Independent School District’s interim superintendent has submitted his resignation. The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the matter, among other agenda items. Richard Rivera’s decision follows a Dec. 15 special meeting of the MISD school board, in which a majority of trustees narrowly rejected a motion […]
Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
Hidalgo County officials urging residents living in colonias to seek shelter from the cold weather
Emergency management officials in Hidalgo County are urging the public to not be afraid to seek help as cold weather makes its way to the Rio Grande Valley. As warming centers and shelters open up throughout the Valley, officials are concerned over those living in colonias who are especially vulnerable to the cold.
Harlingen family speaks out after video shows student pinned down by teacher
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A family is asking for justice after a Harlingen High school student was allegedly pinned down by a teacher in a hotel room during a school trip earlier this year. The incident happened in April during a trip for a JROTC competition in Florida, and...
Cameron County man strangled neighbor’s chihuahua, authorities say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of strangling and killing his neighbor’s chihuahua, documents show. Valentin Ramirez, 67, was arrested on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal, Cameron County records show. At 2:04 p.m. Monday, a deputy responded to a disturbance at the 24000 block of Resaca […]
Power outages reported throughout the Valley
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated to reflect outage numbers on Friday morning. Thousands are without power Thursday as a cold front arrives in the Rio Grande Valley. The AEP outage map reports more than 1,260 customers are without power across the Valley, with most of the outages affecting customers in Cameron County.
