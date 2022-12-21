President Biden and the first lady called up service members on Christmas and thanked them for their sacrifices. The Bidens spoke to members from all six branches of the military who are stationed all over the world during the holidays. “This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year,” Biden tweeted. “They’re away from their families to protect us. And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president.” The president and first lady expressed their gratitude to Army members stationed at Panama City, Panama; Navy...

