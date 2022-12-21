ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Try out this Tiktok gift-wrapping tip this holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The time is ticking to finish wrapping presents for your loved ones this holiday season. Watch as New York Living anchors Star Harvey and Chris Cimino try out a new Tiktok gift-wrapping hack and compete for the best-wrapped gift. Play the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log

The world-famous WPIX Yule Log is a yearly tradition and a staple for families celebrating the holiday season. The world-famous WPIX Yule Log is a yearly tradition and a staple for families celebrating the holiday season. New Yorkers struggle with brutal cold on Christmas. Extreme cold had people shivering over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC Salvation Army in need of bell ringers for holiday season

Charles Douglas, an administrator with the Salvation Army in Bushwick Brooklyn, joined PIX11 Morning News to detail the troubling drop in bell ringers. NYC Salvation Army in need of bell ringers for holiday …. Charles Douglas, an administrator with the Salvation Army in Bushwick Brooklyn, joined PIX11 Morning News to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold in Harold Square

Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday and Saturday to pick up last-minute must-haves, as the aftermath of the recent winter storm left much of the New York City area in a deep chill. Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold …. Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Deep chill in the forecast for holiday weekend

Frigid temperatures and brutal wind chills are in the forecast for the New York City area over the holiday weekend. Frigid temperatures and brutal wind chills are in the forecast for the New York City area over the holiday weekend. The Christmas tradition that dates back to the 1800s. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings. Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Winter storm grounds NYC-area flights, floods roads, downs power

Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as hundreds of flights were canceled, roads were swamped, and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas. Winter storm grounds NYC-area flights, floods roads, …. Intense winter weather...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Intense winter storm hampers holiday travel in NY, NJ

Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as a slew of flights were canceled and roads left slick with rain ahead of an expected flash freeze. Intense winter storm hampers holiday travel in NY, …. Intense winter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Highly disruptive storm making holiday travel difficult

This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty winds and coastal flooding. Behind it, an arctic cold front will get a frigid airmass where temperatures essentially take a nosedive. Highly disruptive storm making holiday travel difficult. This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Winter storm damage hits Queens

Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Veterinarian shares tips on how to keep pets warm this winter

NEW YORK (PIX11) – As temperatures drop dramatically in the coming days, it’s important to make sure your four-footed family members stay warm this winter season. Dr. Mark Verdino, the chief veterinarian at the North Shore Animal League America, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday with tips on how to protect your pets during winter weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Coldest Christmas Eve for many in the tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The frigid air remained in place across the tri-state area today, setting records for the coldest afternoon on Christmas Eve for many of the areas. Highs only reached the teens, and wind chills remained below zero in most locations throughout the day. Not much changes tonight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
BRONX, NY

