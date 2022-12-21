Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New HousingYoel DavidsonNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Hong Kong Ballet’s Romeo + Juliet coming to New York, enter to win tickets here.
This January, the Hong Kong ballet is bringing its visually stunning, version of Romeo + Juliet to New York. Marysol Castro had the opportunity to talk to the artistic director, Septime Webre and see what makes this a spectacular show. Set in Hong Kong in the 1960s, Shakespeare’s timeless tale...
pix11.com
Try out this Tiktok gift-wrapping tip this holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The time is ticking to finish wrapping presents for your loved ones this holiday season. Watch as New York Living anchors Star Harvey and Chris Cimino try out a new Tiktok gift-wrapping hack and compete for the best-wrapped gift. Play the video player for more.
pix11.com
Catching up with Santa before his biggest night of the year
With just a few days left until Christmas, Mr. G met up with Santa at Nordstrom's Santa House in New York City, where he was delighting kids of all ages. Catching up with Santa before his biggest night of …. With just a few days left until Christmas, Mr. G...
pix11.com
Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log
The world-famous WPIX Yule Log is a yearly tradition and a staple for families celebrating the holiday season. The world-famous WPIX Yule Log is a yearly tradition and a staple for families celebrating the holiday season. New Yorkers struggle with brutal cold on Christmas. Extreme cold had people shivering over...
pix11.com
Parenting expert shares fun ideas for kids during New Year’s Eve festivities
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and there are plenty of ideas to keep young kids occupied during the festivities, indoors or out of town!. Parenting and lifestyle expert, Bethany Braun-Silva joined New York Living on Friday to share some fun activities to keep children busy before the countdown.
pix11.com
One-on-one with NYPD Commissioner Sewell as she wraps 1st year as top cop
PIX11 News sat down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell as she wraps up a very busy year and takes a fresh look at what’s ahead for the New Year. One-on-one with NYPD Commissioner Sewell as she wraps …. PIX11 News sat down for an...
pix11.com
NYC Salvation Army in need of bell ringers for holiday season
Charles Douglas, an administrator with the Salvation Army in Bushwick Brooklyn, joined PIX11 Morning News to detail the troubling drop in bell ringers. NYC Salvation Army in need of bell ringers for holiday …. Charles Douglas, an administrator with the Salvation Army in Bushwick Brooklyn, joined PIX11 Morning News to...
pix11.com
Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold in Harold Square
Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday and Saturday to pick up last-minute must-haves, as the aftermath of the recent winter storm left much of the New York City area in a deep chill. Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold …. Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday...
pix11.com
Deep chill in the forecast for holiday weekend
Frigid temperatures and brutal wind chills are in the forecast for the New York City area over the holiday weekend. Frigid temperatures and brutal wind chills are in the forecast for the New York City area over the holiday weekend. The Christmas tradition that dates back to the 1800s. The...
pix11.com
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings. Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused...
pix11.com
Winter storm grounds NYC-area flights, floods roads, downs power
Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as hundreds of flights were canceled, roads were swamped, and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas. Winter storm grounds NYC-area flights, floods roads, …. Intense winter weather...
pix11.com
Intense winter storm hampers holiday travel in NY, NJ
Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as a slew of flights were canceled and roads left slick with rain ahead of an expected flash freeze. Intense winter storm hampers holiday travel in NY, …. Intense winter...
pix11.com
Highly disruptive storm making holiday travel difficult
This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty winds and coastal flooding. Behind it, an arctic cold front will get a frigid airmass where temperatures essentially take a nosedive. Highly disruptive storm making holiday travel difficult. This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty...
pix11.com
Winter storm damage hits Queens
Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log.
pix11.com
Veterinarian shares tips on how to keep pets warm this winter
NEW YORK (PIX11) – As temperatures drop dramatically in the coming days, it’s important to make sure your four-footed family members stay warm this winter season. Dr. Mark Verdino, the chief veterinarian at the North Shore Animal League America, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday with tips on how to protect your pets during winter weather.
pix11.com
Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
pix11.com
Coldest Christmas Eve for many in the tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The frigid air remained in place across the tri-state area today, setting records for the coldest afternoon on Christmas Eve for many of the areas. Highs only reached the teens, and wind chills remained below zero in most locations throughout the day. Not much changes tonight.
pix11.com
Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
pix11.com
Highly disruptive storm brings rain, wind, coastal flooding followed by arctic cold temps, possible snow for Christmas
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A powerful storm system started to make its way into the region on Thursday. This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty winds and coastal flooding. Behind it, an arctic cold front will get a frigid airmass where temperatures essentially take a nosedive.
Comments / 0