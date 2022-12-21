Read full article on original website
A Recent Photo of Joanna Gaines in the Hospital Prompted Fans to Wonder If She's OK
For nearly a decade, Joanna Gaines has been on our television sets turning houses into homes. Along with her husband, Chip, the Fixer Upper phenom feels almost immortal at this point. With several spinoffs, an entire television network, and deals with stores like Target, the couple is pretty hard to miss.
Lizzo Gets Emotional About Her $20 Million Mansion After Her Past of Being Homeless
Lizzo is extremely grateful to be able to conduct her first interview from inside her $26 million mansion 10 years after she had to couch surf to survive. In a preview for her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Lizzo, 34, was asked about how it feels to be seated inside her Los Angeles mansion one decade after “sleeping in your car,” Daily Mail reports.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Gets Early Christmas Surprise With Signature Skateboard Deck
Lil Wayne is already enjoying the winter holiday, being gifted his first-ever signature skateboard deck just days before Christmas Day. The present came from skate collective RX Philly, and it wasn’t just a one-off. Multiple editions of the custom deck were made – but they won’t be for sale.
Tanisha Godfrey Is Riding High On ‘Chicken Salad’ Success
In August, the world was delighted and amused by a Cleveland woman whose video of herself munching down on a really good-looking chicken salad went viral.
Matthew McConaughey Is Leaving Behind the Bourbon He Created With Wild Turkey
Everything comes to an end, whether it’s The Walking Dead, human existence or a celebrity-booze brand collaboration. And we have some news to share regarding the latter—the partnership between Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey will end on December 31, 2022, although the fruits of this relationship, Longbranch Bourbon, will continue along its whiskey journey. Longbranch launched in 2018, two years after McConaughey was named creative director at the Wild Turkey Distillery. As a nod to his Texas roots, this eight-year-old bourbon is filtered through mesquite charcoal to give it a bit of a smoky finish while still retaining those familiar Wild...
soultracks.com
Charlie Wilson and Ron Isley team on tasty "Yamz" single
(December 23, 2022) One of the left field delights of 2021 was the hit single “Yamz” by Devin Morrison and Masego. The song recalled the Yacht Soul sounds of the 80s with modern R&B influences -- and ostensibly lyrically paying tribute to a sweet tuber vegetable while actually referencing the struggle for a better, more successful life.
soultracks.com
Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"
When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
Boyfriend slammed for ‘stealing’ girlfriend’s moment in public wedding proposal
A boyfriend has been accused of “stealing” one of his girlfriend’s most precious moments when he proposed to her on stage as she graduated from a Melbourne university. In a video posted to social media, the unnamed man, dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, can be seen approaching his girlfriend at LaTrobe University’s ceremony last week. He enters the stage at the exact moment she celebrates her graduation while she is carrying her scroll. The man says “I love you with all my heart” before dropping to one knee and proposing. Posting to her Facebook account, feminist commentator Clementine Ford did not see...
Josh Flagg of 'Million Dollar Listing LA' Recently Got Candid About His Divorce
It wouldn't be a Bravo reality show without a little relationship drama. While Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (MDLLA) mostly follows young real estate agents trying to sell high-end property around the City of Angels, there are moments when its subjects get vulnerable about their personal lives. Agent Josh Flagg announced in March 2022 that he was undergoing a divorce with fellow agent Bobby Boyd.
Unpacking the Meaning Behind Each and Every Card Featured on 'Alice in Borderland'
(Spoiler Warning: This article contains information about Season 2 of Alice in Borderland) Alice in Borderland fans, as the hit Netflix series is back and better than ever for its second season of games. After the season one finale left fans on the edge of their seats, we now know what's in store. Indeed, the second iteration of the games sees players pivoting from numerals towards the other side of a playing card deck: face cards.
'Million Dollar Listing' Star Tracy Tutor's Daughter Interned in Real Estate (EXCLUSIVE)
Luxury real estate agent Tracy Tutor doesn't ignore her feminine energy in a room full of male colleagues in the real estate industry — she embraces her own power. The Million Dollar Listing LA star spoke exclusively with Distractify about what advice she'd give to women who struggle with confidence in their careers. It's the same type of advice she's given to her own daughter Juliet, who actually works as a real estate intern on Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing LA.
Will Jen Shah Be At the ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 Reunion? The Answer Might Surprise You
Jen Shah will be a no-show in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion. In July, the reality television star likely jeopardized her future on the show after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Because of this, Bravo executives told Jen was not invited to the Season 3 reunion. She claims that she was disappointed by this news because it revoked her chance to address “inaccuracies” and discuss her storyline with her fellow castmates.
The Prime Video Comedy 'Your Christmas or Mine?' Is Set in London — Was It Filmed There?
Imagine planning to surprise your significant other for Christmas, only to find out they've boarded a train to surprise you for Christmas on your home turf!. That's the Christmas-themed conundrum Hubert James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk) find themselves in during the events of the Prime Video Your Christmas or Mine? rom-com.
thehypemagazine.com
Rising Star: Vince Boussamba Oyaya Shines as Celebrity Photographer and Videographer
Self-taught Artist Bridging the Gap between French-Speaking Africa and American Industry. Vince Boussamba Oyaya, a celebrity photographer and videographer, is making a name for himself in the industry with his unique approach to portraiture and video work. Originally from Gabon in Africa, Vince is self-taught and has been working in the field since 2014. He has recently made the move to Los Angeles, where he is concentrating on building his portfolio and working with world-famous brands.
I moved to the city and became an unbearable food snob. But there’s no taste like home – or a Chiko roll
There was a time where I would eat the same meal every evening. I was fresh out of home, working two jobs, trying to start up a comedy career and occasionally selling my blood to medical experiments to make ends meet. I am not making that up but I’m also not explaining it. At this time, dinner was a simple meal I called Bachelor Chow. It consisted of the cheapest canned tuna available, half a packet of microwave rice from the case of rice I’d stolen from the university promo people, and if I’d landed a paid gig that week perhaps something a little exotic like a sauce or a bit of spinach. That was living. Nothing ignites the senses like microwave tuna. Bourdain would be proud.
'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter': Details on the Reunion and the Future of the Franchise
The first season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is full of the drama we have come to know, love, and, honestly, expect from the franchise. And the first reunion special for the Teen Mom spinoff is no different. But in order to get a better idea of the timeline, fans want to know when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's reunion was filmed.
Meet 'Daredevil' Actor Charlie Cox's Wife, Samantha Thomas
Most of us can agree that English actors have been making major waves in Hollywood — from Kate Winslet to Daniel Ezra. And as the entertainment world continues to go around, Charlie Cox has certainly joined the ranks of beloved U.K. actors. Charlie has earned more than 40 acting...
David Foster's Remarkable Music Career Has Netted Him Hundreds of Millions of Dollars
Over the course of the last five decades or so, David Foster has left his mark on the music industry in more ways than one. The Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive has had his finger on the pulse of all things music-related for as long as many of us can remember, and in that time developed a following numbering in the millions.
Will There be a Season 2 of 'Three Pines'? Here's What Its Star Had to Say
As mentioned in the Prime Video series's trailer, "Three Pines is a sanctuary, but this place has bad energy." Any mention of "energy" can be connected to a sort of spiritual woo-woo, but in this case, bad energy is the only way to explain the feeling of the fictional Quebec town of Three Pines.
Ryan Destiny Feels Awkward About Calling Herself A ‘Fashion Girl,’ But We Know She Is
We spoke to Ryan Destiny about her PacSun collaboration and the awkwardness of labeling herself a "fashion girl."
