There was a time where I would eat the same meal every evening. I was fresh out of home, working two jobs, trying to start up a comedy career and occasionally selling my blood to medical experiments to make ends meet. I am not making that up but I’m also not explaining it. At this time, dinner was a simple meal I called Bachelor Chow. It consisted of the cheapest canned tuna available, half a packet of microwave rice from the case of rice I’d stolen from the university promo people, and if I’d landed a paid gig that week perhaps something a little exotic like a sauce or a bit of spinach. That was living. Nothing ignites the senses like microwave tuna. Bourdain would be proud.

3 DAYS AGO