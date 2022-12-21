Read full article on original website
Christopher Stephen Hickman II
HATTERAS — Christopher Stephen Hickman II, 42, of Hatteras, NC passed Friday, December 23, 2022, peacefully at his home after a valiant fight against cancer. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 8, 1980, he was the son of Lesley Scarborough Hickman and Christopher Stephen Hickman. A Cape Hatteras...
N.C. 12 closed north of Tarheel Ct. in Salvo; Soundside flooding reported in multiple areas of Hatteras Island
Canadian Hole on Friday afternoon. Video by Mandy Haage Fuller. Soundside flooding was reported on multiple portions of N.C. Highway 12 and throughout Hatteras Island, and particularly in Avon, the Tri-villages, and Pea Island. Per a Dare County Sheriff’s Office update, N.C. Highway 12 is currently closed north of Tarheel...
N.C. Highway 12 is open; Cold temperatures will linger through the weekend
N.C. Highway 12 is open, however, there are multiple patches of water, ice, and slush along the roadway, per an update from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. “There will be patches of water all along NC 12, however, Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe is passable at this time,” stated the update. “Black ice and slush is on the road along NC 12. If you must drive do so using extreme caution and be on high alert for the above conditions.”
2023 Dare County personal property tax listings begin January 1, 2023
Completed forms for personal and business personal property must be returned to the Dare County Tax Department office by Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Individuals and businesses in Dare County are required by North Carolina law to list their personal property for taxation during the month of January each year. This includes all personal property and business personal property owned as of January 1, 2023.
Urgent Repair Program grant application period open for Hyde County residents
Hyde County has been awarded Urgent Repair Program 2022 funding from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. This program is geared towards helping the elderly, disabled, veterans, and single parents who are homeowners that may need financial help with repairing their homes. Ten homes will be selected based on eligibility, with up to $12,000.00 in repairs awarded to each home.
