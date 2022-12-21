ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Christopher Stephen Hickman II

HATTERAS — Christopher Stephen Hickman II, 42, of Hatteras, NC passed Friday, December 23, 2022, peacefully at his home after a valiant fight against cancer. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 8, 1980, he was the son of Lesley Scarborough Hickman and Christopher Stephen Hickman. A Cape Hatteras...
N.C. Highway 12 is open; Cold temperatures will linger through the weekend

N.C. Highway 12 is open, however, there are multiple patches of water, ice, and slush along the roadway, per an update from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. “There will be patches of water all along NC 12, however, Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe is passable at this time,” stated the update. “Black ice and slush is on the road along NC 12. If you must drive do so using extreme caution and be on high alert for the above conditions.”
2023 Dare County personal property tax listings begin January 1, 2023

Completed forms for personal and business personal property must be returned to the Dare County Tax Department office by Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Individuals and businesses in Dare County are required by North Carolina law to list their personal property for taxation during the month of January each year. This includes all personal property and business personal property owned as of January 1, 2023.
Urgent Repair Program grant application period open for Hyde County residents

Hyde County has been awarded Urgent Repair Program 2022 funding from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. This program is geared towards helping the elderly, disabled, veterans, and single parents who are homeowners that may need financial help with repairing their homes. Ten homes will be selected based on eligibility, with up to $12,000.00 in repairs awarded to each home.
HYDE COUNTY, NC

