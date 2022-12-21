Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
Winter storm arrives in Northeast Ohio as snow and temperatures fall, winds rise
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Winds were howling early this morning and both snow and temperatures were falling as the winter storm that’s been warned about all week arrived in Northeast Ohio. The temperature was in the mid-20s at 4:15 a.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, according to the National...
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
Christmas Eve weather forecast: Expect more wind chill, blustery winds, blowing snow from Winter Storm Elliott, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Though we may not see much snow falling down for the rest of the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service warns the dangerous wind chill, blowing snow and blustery winds will still remain. Winter Storm Elliott slammed Northeast Ohio and the rest of the Buckeye State early...
Winter weather blog: Dangerous driving conditions
The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled but the Wind Chill Warning remains through 10 a.m.
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
Wind gusts top 70 mph in Fairport Harbor during winter storm
FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — As towns across Northeast Ohio experience high wind gusts, Fairport Harbor is seeing hurricane-force winds amid the current winter storm. SUBSCRIBE : Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the National...
Winter Storm Elliott arrives in Northeast Ohio: Updates on flight cancellations and road conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott rearranged Northeast Ohio’s Christmas plans, clogging roads and airports, preventing any last-minute shopping excursions and barricading us in our homes. And it looks like the freezing temperatures will stay with us for at least a few more days, even if the snow...
cleveland19.com
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
Power outages, canceled flights, bellowing winds seen around Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The weather around this state is frightful. Winds are gusting as high as 60 mph in Cleveland and 50 mph around Columbus and Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service. A few inches of snow are expected to blanket the state. And thousands of Ohioans are without power.
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
Amid a winter storm, vineyards workers picked frozen grapes for ice wine
HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- While most of Northeast Ohio was staying warm indoors Friday during the first blast of Winter Storm Elliott, workers at many Grand River Valley wineries were braving sub-zero temperatures to pick frozen grapes for the 2022 ice wine vintage. Some of that will continue today. “It was...
Ohio winter storm: Strangers take road trip to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
Why Cleveland Hopkins is turning to private snow plows
The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will need a lot of outside help plowing runways and not just for this week’s severe winter weather.
Here’s What Cleveland Needs To Know About This Weekend’s Winter Storm
Today (December 21) is the first day of winter. Just don’t tell that to the good folks who live in or around Cleveland. A winter storm will sweep over Northeast Ohio early Friday morning, as Thursday’s rain turns to snow while temperatures plummet overnight. Below-freezing wind chills are...
cleveland19.com
Canceled flights leave hundreds stranded in Cleveland on Christmas Eve
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people are stranded in Cleveland and won’t make it home for Christmas, after learning their flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled on Christmas Eve. One traveler after another was upset, angry and disappointed after learning of the cancellations in some cases,...
Winter storm to hit Northeast Ohio: Snow parking bans issued
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Heads up! If you typically park your vehicle on the street, you may need to be prepared to move it as snow parking bans take effect amid the incoming winter storm. Although only one snow parking ban has been issued so far, we anticipate more...
WYTV.com
Winter Storm Approaches the Valley
A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-90 at East 72nd Street in Cleveland
A tractor-trailer has jackknifed on westbound lanes of I-90 near East 72nd Street, closing lanes of traffic and causing delays for motorists still out on the roadways in the severe winter storm.
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
