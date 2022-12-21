Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One person dead, one other hurt in Friday Davenport apartment fire
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a fire in Davenport Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 2:23 p.m. on December 23 in the 1600 block of West 24nd Street in Davenport. That's near John F. Kennedy Catholic School and down the street from Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
KWQC
One dead, another injured after apartment fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Davenport on Friday. According to the Davenport Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1600 block of W. 42 Street around 2 p.m. Friday. The complex had...
Woman dies after house fire in Geneseo late Friday
GENESEO, Ill. — One woman is dead after a house fire in Geneseo late Friday night. The fire happened at 11:42 p.m. on Friday, December 23, at a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. That is just south of Geneseo Middle School on the north side of town.
KWQC
Crews respond to a Davenport fire Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported Saturday after a structure fire in Davenport, according to a press release. Officials say Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of N. Marquette St at 12:42 p.m., with five fire apparatus, one incident command vehicle, and a total of 16 personnel.
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in QC apartment fire
UPDATE, December 24, 10:15 a.m. One person has died and another is in critical condition from injuries received during the blaze on December 23, according to a press release from the Davenport Fire Department. Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. EARLIER: Crews battled an apartment fire on the...
I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash
UPDATE: Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended. EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road. Lanes westbound have been closed […]
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
UPDATE: The Princeton Police Department announced that John Atkinson, 92, was found dead. “We want to thank the community for all the assistance with our search efforts. We are calling off the search at this time,” the department said in a post to its Facebook page. “Please keep the family of Mr. Atkinson in your prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The family is very appreciative of all of your efforts. Please, if you have elderly loved ones. check on them and make sure they are doing OK during this cold weather. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they work through their grief. They will post more information when appropriate.”
KWQC
Man reported missing in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
KWQC
Police respond to semi crash on I-80 Bridge Friday morning
(KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a crash involving a semi on the Interstate 80 Bridge Friday morning. LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said the semi was westbound on the bridge around 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and jackknifed, block the interstate. The rear of the trailer...
KWQC
Fire destroys Muscatine home Friday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man escaped injury following a three-alarm fire Friday morning that destroyed his home. Around 7:46 a.m., the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the rear of a single-family home in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Fire...
Rock Island Police: 14 cars stolen or recovered in past 24 hours
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over the course of 24 hours, Rock Island Police handled 14 cases of cars being stolen, attempted to be stolen or recovered as stolen, according to a press release sent out by the department the morning of Thursday Dec. 22. In all but one of...
ourquadcities.com
Dog missing after fire destroys house in Muscatine
A Muscatine man escaped injury but his home is a total loss and one of his dogs is missing after a fire Friday morning. Firefighting efforts were hindered by the subzero temperatures and strong winds that fanned the fire. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report around 7:46 a.m....
KCRG.com
Muscatine home lost due to fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong winds and subzero temperatures. At approximately 7:46 am, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Upon arrival, emergency crews found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days
Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
KWQC
Silvis man arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Silvis man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Davenport Sunday morning. Rory D. Bruno Jr., 21, is charged with eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; first offense operating while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor; and first offense possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. aHe was also charged with multiple traffic violations.
KWQC
1 dead after Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday. According to deputies, c died from his injuries in the crash. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Prophet Road near the I-88 overpass in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release.
KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols, 1 injured
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols for several hours Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. KCJJ has learned the accident involved a van colliding with a semi. One driver received minor injuries.
Driver ejected in fatal accident
UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for stabbing teen in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Destiny Thomas, 20, is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. According to police, Thomas stabbed a 15-year-old girl on Dec. 6. The girl was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 1