ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Active weather again today with very cold conditions into tonight

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain to snow today with temperatures rapidly dropping. More details below:. Active weather with us today. Rain showers early this morning will quickly transition to a heavy burst of snow. The cause of this is a potent cold front moving in mid-morning that will rapidly decrease temperatures. Ahead of the front, we have had plenty of rain and this has led to wet surfaces. A flash freeze is expected behind the cold front as temperatures go from the 30s and 40s this morning to the teens this afternoon. Overnight, we drop close to zero. As a result, all the wet surfaces will freeze. Winds also increase with the front moving through and behind it. Gusts could reach over 45 mph. These strong winds will result in blowing snow into this afternoon and then dangerous wind chills into our holiday weekend.
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County issues a 24-hour travel advisory starting on Friday morning for storm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga's County Executive is now warning people of potentially dangerous driving conditions Friday as a winter storm moves in and temperatures plunge. The travel advisory does not restrict travel but warns drivers that from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday they can expect hazardous driving conditions as times. The county asks drivers to consider the need to be on the roads during this time frame, and to travel with a lot of caution.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response Warns of High Winds and Freezing Temperatures

The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is warning residents of incoming cold Artic air and high winds for later this evening, Friday, December 23rd. There is currently a wind advisory with gusts expected to reach 50mph, which could result in scattered power outages throughout the county. Beginning at 7pm, a wind chill advisory will begin with temperatures going down to minus 15 degrees potentially.
localsyr.com

Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

First responders fight down Christmas morning fire in Baldwin

BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Chemung County spent their Christmas morning fighting down a structure fire in Baldwin. The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said it and several other local agencies responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 9:00 a.m. on December 25. Photos from the fire department show engines on […]
BALDWIN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Prevention Tips for Frozen Pipes

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- As temperatures plummet into the single digits, it's important to know how to prevent your pipes from freezing. Local experts have a few ways to help prevent what could be an costly ordeal. "There are many different ways of doing it. Like putting a small space...
HORSEHEADS, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County Sheriff Issues Travel Advisory

The Cortland County Sheriff has issued a Travel Advisory for Cortland County until 8am tomorrow morning (Saturday). The sheriff department warns of hazardous travel conditions, which will make traveling difficult. The advisory does not restrict travel, but does recommend that if you do travel to use caution and plan ahead....
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy