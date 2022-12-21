Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
WETM
Active weather again today with very cold conditions into tonight
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain to snow today with temperatures rapidly dropping. More details below:. Active weather with us today. Rain showers early this morning will quickly transition to a heavy burst of snow. The cause of this is a potent cold front moving in mid-morning that will rapidly decrease temperatures. Ahead of the front, we have had plenty of rain and this has led to wet surfaces. A flash freeze is expected behind the cold front as temperatures go from the 30s and 40s this morning to the teens this afternoon. Overnight, we drop close to zero. As a result, all the wet surfaces will freeze. Winds also increase with the front moving through and behind it. Gusts could reach over 45 mph. These strong winds will result in blowing snow into this afternoon and then dangerous wind chills into our holiday weekend.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County issues a 24-hour travel advisory starting on Friday morning for storm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga's County Executive is now warning people of potentially dangerous driving conditions Friday as a winter storm moves in and temperatures plunge. The travel advisory does not restrict travel but warns drivers that from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday they can expect hazardous driving conditions as times. The county asks drivers to consider the need to be on the roads during this time frame, and to travel with a lot of caution.
wxhc.com
Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response Warns of High Winds and Freezing Temperatures
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is warning residents of incoming cold Artic air and high winds for later this evening, Friday, December 23rd. There is currently a wind advisory with gusts expected to reach 50mph, which could result in scattered power outages throughout the county. Beginning at 7pm, a wind chill advisory will begin with temperatures going down to minus 15 degrees potentially.
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
Wind Chill Advisory, Weather Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has released a weather warning and put a Wind Chill Advisory into effect from today at 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 24th, at noon.
localsyr.com
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
First responders fight down Christmas morning fire in Baldwin
BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Chemung County spent their Christmas morning fighting down a structure fire in Baldwin. The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said it and several other local agencies responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 9:00 a.m. on December 25. Photos from the fire department show engines on […]
NewsChannel 36
Prevention Tips for Frozen Pipes
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- As temperatures plummet into the single digits, it's important to know how to prevent your pipes from freezing. Local experts have a few ways to help prevent what could be an costly ordeal. "There are many different ways of doing it. Like putting a small space...
More and more Central NY school districts closing Friday (see list)
The Syracuse City School District announced it will close for the day on Friday due to the expected storm. The district of 20,000 students - the largest in Central New York - had previously announced plans for early dismissal on Friday morning. Many other school districts across the region are...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Issues Travel Advisory
The Cortland County Sheriff has issued a Travel Advisory for Cortland County until 8am tomorrow morning (Saturday). The sheriff department warns of hazardous travel conditions, which will make traveling difficult. The advisory does not restrict travel, but does recommend that if you do travel to use caution and plan ahead....
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce closures for Friday, Dec. 23rd due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 22nd at 2pm. Local school districts are now announcing closures for Friday (December 23rd) due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions. The following schools have made changes to their school district's December 23rd school day due to the upcoming...
House of the Week: Contractor designed this Onondaga Hill home to have ‘zero emissions’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Being a contractor, Derm Delay knows a thing or two about what people want when they build their dream house. Teaming up with architect Robert Eggleston, Delay got a chance to build his own starting in January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic began.
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0