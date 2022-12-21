Looking back: Christmas festivities held, near record-breaking snowfall brings white Christmas and community helps families in need

Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Ice crystals cover southeastern Idaho’s Christmas landscape
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. Last week while photographing owls along the Henrys Fork of the Snake River with a friend, we discussed the beautiful flocked trees, rose hips, powerlines, fence wires and even weeds in the freezing fog. The beautiful pure white ice crystals seemed to cover everything.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho gas prices drop for Christmas
BOISE — Falling gas prices will help Idaho families fuel up the family sleigh for a holiday adventure this year. According to AAA, nearly 113 million Americans, including 646,000 Idahoans, will take a trip to see family and friends between December 23 and January 2. “Thankfully, gas prices have...
eastidahonews.com
U of I professor sues TikTok sleuth who has accused her in killing of four students
MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — A University of Idaho professor on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit against a Texas-based TikTok personality who has accused the history chair of being the perpetrator in the killing of four students in an off-campus home on Nov. 13. Police still have not named a...
eastidahonews.com
The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
eastidahonews.com
Self-proclaimed Utah millionaire sentenced to jail in assault, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A Salt Lake man accused of holding a woman in his house for several weeks, assaulting her on multiple occasions during that time and threatening to kill her family members, has been sentenced to serve 85 days in jail. Ramone Mauricio Martinez, 39,...
