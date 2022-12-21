John Mayer Explains Why He Doesn't 'Really Date' After Getting Sober

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

John Mayer is getting candid about the details of his love life—or lack thereof.

While making an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast's first-ever holiday special, the 45-year-old musician revealed that he has dropped out of the dating game in recent years, for reasons that have everything to do with his sobriety journey.

"Dating is no longer a codified activity for me," he told podcast host Alex Cooper on the Wednesday, Dec. 21 episode. "[Dating] doesn't exist in a kind of...it's not patterned anymore."

"I don't really date—I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest," he confessed. "I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage."

"You have to be honest," he said of the dating process. "You have to be really, glaringly honest."

The Grammy winner previously revealed that he stopped drinking after attending Drake's 30th birthday party in 2016, where he said he "made quite a fool" of himself, as People reported.

"I had a conversation with myself. I remember where I was. I was in my sixth day of the hangover. That's how big the hangover was," he recalled at the time. The "Carry Me Away" singer apparently hasn't had a drink since.

Also during the podcast appearance, Mayer addressed his infamous reputation as being a "womanizer," as he has been known for his public relationships with a slew of other celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jennifer Love Hewitt and more

"I think, look, the elephant in the room is that I'm on a show that caters to women, and I have a couple of nameplates on me, like 'lothario' and 'womanizer,' and I think that is what that is," he admitted.

“That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine," he continued. "Maybe I had a hand in it or something.”

"But I think people would be surprised to know that it was less me going like, you know the meme of the guy behind the tree?" he explained. "It was less this [Mayer rubs his hands together] and more like this [Mayer looks around]: Me? Because it was always set forth to me that like, that shouldn't happen."

He went on to say that while growing up, he was "made to believe" that if someone showed interest in him, it was an "accident," and he should "capitalize" on the opportunity.

"And I felt very deeply when somebody liked me. Very deeply," he added.

But even without a love life, Mayer appears to be doing fine, as he previously told the audience at one of his shows that he wishes people would stop telling him to settle down.

"I'm doing fine because the left side of my bed is just a row of pillows," he said at the time," per Page Six. "I sleep next to a row of pillows."

"That stack of pillows doesn't resent me or hate me or bring me down," he also quipped, while noting that he still believes he will "meet somebody" when the time is right.

"When I do, it will be additive and awesome and great," he said. "But until then, I'm going to be just fine."