ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Smoking laptop forces plane evacuation at New York Airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a laptop emitting smoke Saturday evening. WABC-TV reports the crew of JetBlue Flight 662 reported the smoking computer in the cabin after landing on a flight from Barbados around 8 p.m. Officials say there were 167 people on the plane who were evacuated using an emergency slide. Five people reportedly suffered minor injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

Passenger laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger’s laptop on Saturday evening. the New York Daily News reports officials from the FAA, JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the aircraft was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a lithium battery in a passenger’s laptop caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by the crew of JetBlue Flight 662 from Bridgetown, Barbados. First responders and the crew evacuated 67 people from the Airbus A320 jet using an emergency slide system and another 60 passengers exited the plane normally. The Port Authority says seven passengers suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and bruised elbows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy