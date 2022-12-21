Read full article on original website
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning and the holidays are what’s on top of everyone’s mind in the Lone Star State as the Dallas Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs inch closer and closer to their respective championships; someone down south got a head start on winning thanks to the lottery.
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
A Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Texas.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Baked goods are the talk of the town around the holiday season and even when it’s not the holidays, cookies remain one of the best desserts in the world. While cookies are easy to make at home, there are local shops around the US that bring this tasty treat to a new level. So, where are the best cities for lovers of cookies?
If You're Looking For The Best Of The Best Restaurants In Texas, These 4 Come Highly Recommended. There's nothing in the world like discovering a great restaurant. When the food, ambiance and service is nothing short of excellent, you can't wait to go back or make it a point to go back whenever you're in the area. There's tons of great places to eat in Texas but let some folks online tell it, these are the best of the best.
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
The city is dubbed the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas for its lit-up displays of the red flower.
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be the $465 million jackpot or the secondary prize of $1 million, but winning a good chunk of change from playing the lottery will always make the day better. The Texas Lottery reports a $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in...
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are glued on the Dallas Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs to see if they can continue their success moving into their respective playoffs, but some wandering eyes could be looking at Central Texas after a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a...
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, provides nutritional benefits for low-income households who meet program rules. In Texas, SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services...
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Most Texans have their eyes on the power grid as the states continues to deal with the arctic blast, but there have been spotty issues across the state with natural gas. A neighborhood in Grand Prairie went without adequate supply to heat their homes for most...
"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
As Texans face down an incoming freeze, Whataburger is coming through in the clutch.
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
MINTONE, TX – Drivers across Texas and Law Enforcement personnel as well are grappling with a potentially deadly shortage of blinker fluid which could have worldwide ramifications. The intrepid team of reporters at San Angelo LIVE! have scoured social media and conducted dozens of interviews with blinker industry experts and politicians to get to the bottom of the scare.
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
