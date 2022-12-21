ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Plumbers in Green Country prepare for winter blast, offer tips ahead of storm

By Jennah James, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crQU6_0jqRtIsg00

TULSA, Okla. — There’s no place like home for the holidays, but if your home falls victim to the freeze, the days ahead won’t be merry and bright.

Plumbers have been keeping busy ahead of the Dec. 22 arctic blast. They said it’s important to protect your pipes, so you’re not dealing with a huge mess just days before Christmas.

“Unfortunately, it’s happening during the holidays this year, so we’re going to have guys on-call, ready to go,” said Mike Headrick, owner of Allied Plumbing.

“Phone starts ringing. Pipes and start poppin’. People are not prepared, especially when it changes so rapidly and so extreme,” Headrick said.

“If you have plumbing on exterior walls like a sink, bathroom sink, something like that, let a little water drip. get a solid stream going so it doesn’t freeze because moving water won’t freeze.”

“If you have those little foam caps that you can put on the outside faucet, take those hoses off. That’s a definite. Take the hoses off, put those little foam caps on there. You’ll probably be able to weather this,” he said.

Headrick said that if pipes freeze, to immediately turn off the water to your home.

“You need to know where to turn your water off. You should know that anyway. Turn it off immediately because the damage can be monumental.”

“Hairdryers work if you get on it quick. If it freezes hard, a hairdryer won’t work,” Headrick said.

If you need a plumber this Christmas, they’ll be ready.

“Hopefully you won’t need us, but if you do, we’ll be there,” he added.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

At least 23 dead in cold weather over Christmas weekend

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- At least 23 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The highest number of fatalities are in upstate Erie County, New York, which encompasses Buffalo, where seven deaths were reported. "This will go down in...
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Oklahoma Poison Center reminds caregivers on proper dosing for cold medications in children

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Poison Center is reminding caregivers that adult doses, even if reduced, can be extremely harmful to children. “Over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are not recommended for children under the age of four and should be used only if recommended by a doctor in children four to six years old,” says Kristie Edelen, Pharm D, DABAT, Assistant Managing Director of the Oklahoma Poison Center. “Children are dosed very differently than adults. Most over-the-counter medications are based on a child’s weight, and you can’t match the right dosage by cutting an adult dose.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
KRMG

Police: 10-year-old drove vehicle in wrong-way pursuit

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — State police in Pennsylvania said a 10-year-old boy was behind the wheel during a pursuit that ended in a crash. Pennsylvania State Police told WHTM that a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling without headlights at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21. When the vehicle drove the wrong way around a traffic circle, the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Newsom grants 10 pardons, including for drug crimes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 10 pardons Friday, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and someone facing the possibility of deportation. The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
111K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy