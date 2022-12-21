Read full article on original website
Jefferson County opens warming shelters
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Warming shelters have opened across Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. These shelters are located at the following locations:. Adams Fire Station, 6 N Main St, Adams, NY 13605. Henderson Fire Station, 8939 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650.
Kids can earn cash with snow shoveling business
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With kids on winter break and plenty of snow in the forecast, there’s an opportunity for students to use their spare time to cash in on the snow. Certified Financial Planner and CEO of BusyKid Gregg Murset appeared on 7 News at Noon on...
Services Rescheduled: Michelle Gentile
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Services for Michelle Gentile scheduled for Monday, December 26th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home have been postponed to a later date due to the weather. A notice of the rescheduled day and times of the services will be published when scheduled. Arrangements are...
Stocking up in Watertown as people get a break from the storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lot of businesses were closed Saturday, but some that stayed open enjoyed extra business. The Washington Street Plaza in Watertown was fairly busy at midday as shoppers took advantage of a break in the action to stock up on essentials. ”I am visiting from...
Wood stove causes garage fire in Watertown
WATERTOWN (WSYR-TV) — Around 11:55 a.m. on Decemebr 24, the Watertown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 119 W. Lynde Street in the city of Watertown. The fire took place in a 12 by 20 storage building that the owner used as a garage/workshop. When the fire...
Samaritan services closing early due to weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health clinics, family health centers, and other services are closing early Friday because of the impending winter storm. - Samaritan Lab and Imaging – Watertown Health and Wellness Plaza. - Samaritan Wound Care Center. - Samaritan Medical Practice – Ear, Nose and Throat...
DO NOT REPORT order issued for Fort Drum Saturday
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers and civilians have been directed to not report to duty on Fort Drum. This order was issued by the Fort Drum Garrison Commander for the duty day on Saturday, December 24 due to dangerous travel conditions and the ongoing travel ban in Jefferson County.
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Saturday, December 24, 2022
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 5:11 A.M. Barnes Corners United Methodist Church: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services CANCELLED. Fort Drum: Non-essential uniformed and civilian personnel are asked not to report; daycare is closed. Grace Episcopal Church Copenhagen: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services CANCELLED. Lewis County Transfer Station:...
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
Weather hazards force Indian River Rescue Squad to adapt while on an emergency call
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Just because there’s a travel ban, work hasn’t stopped for emergency services. Friday night, Indian River Ambulance Squad battled the storm. The squad’s Lance Ronas tells us one call that would’ve normally taken about 7 minutes to get to took an hour due...
Saturday: 3700 Power Outages in Jefferson County
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The number of customers in Jefferson County without power doubled overnight. According to National Grid, more than 3700 customers are without power as they wake up on a blustery, Christmas Eve Day. All of Wellesley Island and Grindstone Island is without power, affecting 1700...
Rabid raccoon found in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A raccoon in the city of Watertown has tested positive for rabies. The Jefferson County Public Health Service says there were no known human or pet exposures. Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord.
Salmon Run Mall closes ahead of blizzard conditions
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is closed to shoppers, according to a post on the Mall’s social media. Although it’s one of the busiest days for last-minute holiday shopping, the Mall confirmed that it is closed on December 23 due to inclement weather.
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel bans in the North Country
Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are telling people to stay off the roads as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
Many across the North Country remain without power as poor conditions continue
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The wind is all you could hear in Cape Vincent on Christmas Eve as residents bunker down to outlast the blizzard. Throughout the morning, many were going on double digit hours without power. Fire Chief Bill Gould says whiteout conditions along with high winds...
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
National Grid to help customers without power, will hand out water and dry ice
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - National Grid testifies to what they’ve seen come from the blizzard. They say field workers are facing gale-force winds, and impassable roads. And power outages happening right now? The company expects some of them, including the islands on the St. Lawrence River, to take 48 hours to fix after the storm subsides.
Lake and river communities battle winds and waves as the storm surges
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Wind and waves- a unique combination of elements that only a handful of communities in the North Country find themselves fighting as the fifty mile an hour winds created waves more than four feet high. The waves were angry Friday in Cape Vincent. “The...
