Clinton, MS

Pedestrian hit and killed by car while trying to cross road near Mississippi Walmart

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mr4I_0jqRtBhb00

On Tuesday night, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car near the Clinton Walmart.

Donald Brumfield, 68, was identified as the man who was struck by the car while trying to cross U.S. 80 on foot. Officials say that Brumfield died at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the 2008 silver Ford Focus that his Brumfield immediately pulled over and cooperated with local law enforcement.

Investigators do not believe that the driver was driving under the influence was impaired by any other substance.

The crash continues to be under investigation.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

