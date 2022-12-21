The Minnesota Vikings stay at home for a Week 16 game with the New York Giants on Christmas Even at noon pm CST, the 15th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, while the Giants outlasted the Washington Commanders, 20-12. New York, now 8-5-1 through 14 games, has an 86% chance of reaching the postseason. The Vikings can finish no worse than the NFC’s No. 3 seed and own the two-seed at the moment.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO