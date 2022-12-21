ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

A New Viking Hero Emerges

The Vikings have a few star players on their roster. Justin Jefferson is potentially the best player in the league. At the very least, he’s currently the most dominant right now. The wideout is on pace to break the single-season receiving record in NFL history and could be the first player with 2,000 receiving yards in a season.
Kirk Cousins Is Getting Blasted

The Minnesota Vikings are 12-3 through 15 games, with a fancy NFC North crown, license to the NFL’s greatest comeback of all time, and the NFC’s No. 2 seed [as of now] in the playoff standings. To be frank, things are going well for the purple team. However,...
Record Setting Day Pushes Vikings Past Giants

Again in dramatic fashion, the Minnesota Vikings came out on top this week with a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Of course, it was on the final drive, Kirk’s league-leading eighth game-winning drive, and of course, it was a one-score game, the eleventh such win for the Vikings this season.
12 Snap Reactions after Giants at Vikings

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 12-3 atop the NFC North, defeating the New York...
Vikings Week 16 Final Injury Report

The Minnesota Vikings stay at home for a Week 16 game with the New York Giants on Christmas Even at noon pm CST, the 15th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, while the Giants outlasted the Washington Commanders, 20-12. New York, now 8-5-1 through 14 games, has an 86% chance of reaching the postseason. The Vikings can finish no worse than the NFC’s No. 3 seed and own the two-seed at the moment.
Is #1 Seed Still in Play for Vikings?

Saturday’s afternoon action saw Dallas host Philadelphia and San Francisco host Washington. All four teams are currently in playoff position, and both of these matchups may very well be playoff previews. So, what happened in these games, and what do the results mean for Minnesota?. Is #1 Seed Still...
Christmas Greetings, Vikings Fans

The evil overlords folks who help keep Vikings Territory and PurplePTSD running felt that it was best to send along our holiday well wishes. We’re aware of the reality that there are other sites out there with Vikings content but that you often choose to roll with us. That...
1 Vikings Player Certainly Won over the Masses

The Minnesota Vikings simply refuse to win any game without a Hollywood screenplay attached. Outlasting the New York Giants on Saturday, Minnesota moved to 11-0 in 2022 via one-score games, a mind-boggling stat as the Vikings were 6-8 (.428) last year in games decided by eight or fewer points. The...
Vikings Will Face 2 Scary Giants

The Vikings face the Giants on Saturday. Both teams have some similarities, like a Coach of the Year candidate in his first year with the team. The two franchises also employ a plethora of high-level players and combine for seven Pro Bowlers. The Vikings have five of them. The tandem...
Week 16 Vikings Inactives: Dantzler Officially Out

On the Minnesota Vikings final injury report of the week, the team listed both LB Eric Kendricks and CB Cam Dantzler as questionable for Saturday’s Week 16 game against the New York Giants. Now, it appears that Kendricks will suit up for the game, but the Week 16 Vikings inactives list states that Dantzler is officially out for Christmas Eve. Here is the full list:
Justin Jefferson Taking 2 Legends to the Wire

This is shaping up to be a big weekend for the Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver. Justin Jefferson has just three games left to keep Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at bay. He has that same amount to track down Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson’s single-season record. On Saturday, there are a few hurdles he could clear.
Explained: 7 Big Things to Follow for Giants at Vikings

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 184 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines for Vikings-Giants in Week 16. Particularly, two first-year head coaches, the Giants defense, and a potential Vikings hangover are discussed. Email...
Vikings Did ‘Their 3 Things’ en Route to Win over NYG

The Minnesota Vikings followed a familiar 2022 blueprint to topple the New York Giants on Christmas Eve, surviving Brian Daboll and Co. 27-24 after a mammoth game-winning field goal from Greg Joseph. The Vikings kicker connected from 61 yards, sending the Giants to 8-6-1 on the season while Minnesota climbed to a fancy 12-3 mark.
Giants and Vikings: 20 Brief & Essential Facts

Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the New York Giants, who are four-point underdogs facing the Vikings in Week 16. The game is on December 24th, 2022, at noon pm CST at U.S. Bank Stadium. Giants...
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

