Health improving for Holly the mountain lion cub at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Holly, an orphaned mountain lion cub being treated at the Oakland Zoo's veterinary hospital, saw serious improvement in her health Wednesday, just two days after she arrived at the hospital, according to zoo officials. Zoo spokesperson Erin Dogan said zoo medical staff told her around 2 p.m. that "Holly continues to improve today. Bloodwork has improved a lot, and she is much feistier. She has also started eating for us!"So although she's still under treatment and prognosis remains guarded, I'm cautiously optimistic at this time," Dogan said.California Department of Fish and Wildlife workers brought the emaciated cub to Oakland on Monday night after a Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property and called them. Wildlife officials waited to see if Holly's mother returned for her before deciding to bring her to Oakland. Doctors think Holly is 3 to 4 months old and was considered critically ill when brought in. The hospital treated her with fluids, vitamins, anti-nausea medication, and anti-parasitic medication. Dogan said staff named her Holly for the holidays.
SFist
Sunday Links: Two Hikers Stranded By High Tide Are Rescued By State Helicopter in Marin on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve, two hikers had to be rescued by a helicopter after descending from a cliff to a beach in the Marin Headlands and getting stuck when the tide started to rise, according to California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations unit. CHP said on Facebook that its helicopter picked up and dropped a male and a female off — unharmed — with firefighters nearby. [KRON4]
mendofever.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
SFist
While Most of the Country Freezes, the Bay Area Is Set for a Balmy Christmas
It's going to be unseasonably warm this Christmas weekend all over the Bay. And while no records are likely to be broken, temperature-wise, those of us who didn't leave town will all be sitting pretty in some lovely weather. While everyone you know in much of the rest of the...
SFist
Saturday Links: Christmas Eve Travel Eases Up After Days Of Turbulent Weather Cancels Hundreds Of SFO Flights
The hectic holiday travel season marked by days of severe weather nationwide is calming down in the Bay Area as Christmas Day gets closer. Reportedly, SFO has only had 60 flight cancellations so far Saturday, as opposed to 139 on Friday (nationally, about 2,000 flights were canceled by Saturday morning after nearly 6,000 were canceled the day before). [Mercury News]
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
SFist
San Francisco Woman Arrested Friday In Connection With Death Of Two Young Children, SFPD Says
Two children were found dead inside a home in the Hunters Point neighborhood Friday, and a woman was arrested in connection with the deaths. When San Francisco Police Department officers responded to a Friday morning call of two unresponsive juveniles at a home on Navy Road in the Hunters Point neighborhood, they found a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old dead inside, according to an SFPD press release said.
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
Government Technology
California Quake Puts Early Alert System to the Test
(TNS) — When a fierce 6.4 magnitude earthquake convulsed coastal Northern California on Tuesday morning, china flew from cabinets near the epicenter, and residents woke to find their power out and their floors blanketed in glass. Hundreds of miles south in the Bay Area, bleary-eyed people were startled out...
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
SF shelter-in-place lifted after downed power line
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place was issued in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon after high-voltage wires went down, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted at 4:37 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene and the order was since lifted. The shelter-in-place was called for Hearst Avenue between Baden Street and Circular Avenue. Anyone […]
35 firefighters respond to Livermore house fire, 2 displaced
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were displaced after a fire burned a house in rural Livermore, the Alameda County Fire Department said in a tweet. Nobody was injured. Crews responded to the fire on Altamont Pass Road on Tuesday afternoon. ACFD said more than 35 firefighters were needed to combat the blaze. The Livermore-Pleasanton […]
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
San Jose police use robot to get woman off ceiling at SJSU library
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A library on the campus of San Jose State University was evacuated Wednesday due to reports of an armed suspect in the library bathroom, university officials confirmed to KRON4. The San Jose Police Department deployed one of its robots into the bathroom, according to the department. The woman was then […]
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: New Info]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—His Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah
In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since.
