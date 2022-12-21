ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

CBS San Francisco

Health improving for Holly the mountain lion cub at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Holly, an orphaned mountain lion cub being treated at the Oakland Zoo's veterinary hospital, saw serious improvement in her health Wednesday, just two days after she arrived at the hospital, according to zoo officials.  Zoo spokesperson Erin Dogan said zoo medical staff told her around 2 p.m. that "Holly continues to improve today. Bloodwork has improved a lot, and she is much feistier. She has also started eating for us!"So although she's still under treatment and prognosis remains guarded, I'm cautiously optimistic at this time," Dogan said.California Department of Fish and Wildlife workers brought the emaciated cub to Oakland on Monday night after a Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property and called them. Wildlife officials waited to see if Holly's mother returned for her before deciding to bring her to Oakland. Doctors think Holly is 3 to 4 months old and was considered critically ill when brought in. The hospital treated her with fluids, vitamins, anti-nausea medication, and anti-parasitic medication. Dogan said staff named her Holly for the holidays.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Two Hikers Stranded By High Tide Are Rescued By State Helicopter in Marin on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, two hikers had to be rescued by a helicopter after descending from a cliff to a beach in the Marin Headlands and getting stuck when the tide started to rise, according to California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations unit. CHP said on Facebook that its helicopter picked up and dropped a male and a female off — unharmed — with firefighters nearby. [KRON4]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Christmas Eve Travel Eases Up After Days Of Turbulent Weather Cancels Hundreds Of SFO Flights

The hectic holiday travel season marked by days of severe weather nationwide is calming down in the Bay Area as Christmas Day gets closer. Reportedly, SFO has only had 60 flight cancellations so far Saturday, as opposed to 139 on Friday (nationally, about 2,000 flights were canceled by Saturday morning after nearly 6,000 were canceled the day before). [Mercury News]
NBC Bay Area

Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans

Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

San Francisco Woman Arrested Friday In Connection With Death Of Two Young Children, SFPD Says

Two children were found dead inside a home in the Hunters Point neighborhood Friday, and a woman was arrested in connection with the deaths. When San Francisco Police Department officers responded to a Friday morning call of two unresponsive juveniles at a home on Navy Road in the Hunters Point neighborhood, they found a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old dead inside, according to an SFPD press release said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Government Technology

California Quake Puts Early Alert System to the Test

(TNS) — When a fierce 6.4 magnitude earthquake convulsed coastal Northern California on Tuesday morning, china flew from cabinets near the epicenter, and residents woke to find their power out and their floors blanketed in glass. Hundreds of miles south in the Bay Area, bleary-eyed people were startled out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF shelter-in-place lifted after downed power line

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place was issued in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon after high-voltage wires went down, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted at 4:37 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene and the order was since lifted. The shelter-in-place was called for Hearst Avenue between Baden Street and Circular Avenue. Anyone […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

35 firefighters respond to Livermore house fire, 2 displaced

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were displaced after a fire burned a house in rural Livermore, the Alameda County Fire Department said in a tweet. Nobody was injured. Crews responded to the fire on Altamont Pass Road on Tuesday afternoon. ACFD said more than 35 firefighters were needed to combat the blaze. The Livermore-Pleasanton […]
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

