Columbus, OH

Look: Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Ohio State's Recruiting Misses

By Milo Taibi
 4 days ago

Intense scrutiny is par for the course with D1 football coaches, and Ohio State leader Ryan Day is getting criticized today for his program's recruiting shortcomings.

While bearing a formidable 2022 record on paper, the Buckeyes haven't reached expectations the last couple of years.

Michigan clobbered Ohio State in this year's rivalry game, leading to the Buckeyes failing to reach the Big Ten Championship for a second straight year.

In a trend that's perhaps correlated to these shortcomings, the Buckeyes haven't exactly set the world on fire with recruitment. Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Auburn, and quarterback Dylan Raiola also decommitted from the Buckeyes.

Football fans and media members have taken notice of this, as well as the coach's seemingly laissez-faire attitude about recruiting misses, and sharply criticized Day.

Jane Coaston of the New York Times was one of many pointing out the absurdity of Day lamenting the modern recruitment process.

Others wondered aloud if Day has fallen out of touch with modern recruitment trends.

"Yeah I don't know about that anymore," Twitter user @jbook37 said in response to Day's assertion that recruiting is about building relationships.

"I believed that to be true last year, now money is playing a significant role."

Doug Lawson
3d ago

NIL is killing us. OSU doesn't want to get off the money. Ryan Day hasn't anything to do with that. But that being said, he needs to go.

cwcolumbus.com

Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
COLUMBUS, OH
