UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: LB Ty Lee

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
 4 days ago

Lee becomes the second hybrid defensive back to sign with the Bruins as a linebacker ahead of the 2023 season.

As the National Letters of Intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, linebacker Ty Lee.

Ty Lee, Linebacker

Hometown: Bellflower, California
High School: St. John Bosco
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
2022 Stats: 12 GP, 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 PD
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 51 S, No. 47 CA, No. 572 overall
High School Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah
Commitment Date: May 8, 2022

Another athletic linebacker is on his way to Westwood.

St. John Bosco (CA) safety Ty Lee signed his National Letter of Intent to UCLA football on Wednesday as the team continues to round out its 2023 recruiting class. Lee was the second Bosco products to sign with the Bruins, as safety RJ Jones was announced just 10 minutes before Lee.

Lee played a hybrid defensive back role at Bosco, but was primarily recruited by inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. and announced as a linebacker by his new team.

"I'm excited to be a student-athlete at the #1 public university in country," Lee said in a statement released by the team. "I'm also looking forward to being coached by Ken Norton Jr., and playing in front of an amazing fan base at the Rose Bowl."

Lee is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. According to the 247Sports Composite, Lee ranks as the No. 47 prospect in California, the No. 51 safety in the country and the No. 572 overall player in his class.

If Lee were listed as a linebacker, he would rank No. 5 at his position in California.

In 12 games for Bosco this season, Lee recorded 48 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defended.

Norton was busy out on the recruiting trail this year, as Lee won't be the only player coming in at his position.

Three-stars Tre Edwards and Solomone Malafu are the two true linebackers who committed to UCLA this year, while three-star athlete Donavyn Pellot is expected to suit up in Norton's group as well. Cal linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo – who racked up 91 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss with the Golden Bears this fall – announced his transfer to Westwood earlier in the month with two years of eligibility remaining.

That group of reinforcements will be joining Darius Muasau, Kain Medrano and JonJon Vaughns, who are all on track to return after holding down starting jobs in 2022. Former Alabama transfer Ale Kaho is also in line to return from an injury that cost him his entire season.

With so many bodies in the linebacker corps – not to mention Choe Bryant-Strother and Jalen Woods – playing time may be hard to come by for the young newcomers. Considering Pellot will have to undergo a position change when he arrives on campus, it's unlikely he gets early playing time, but if he can follow in the footsteps of another dynamic Bosco alum in Vaughns,

PHOTO COURTESY OF TY LEE/INSTAGRAM

