Deshaun Watson's connection with Kevin Stefanski growing 'one day at a time'

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
BEREA — There are a lot of reasons why Deshaun Watson ultimately chose the Browns as the team to which he would accept a trade. No doubt, the fully guaranteed $230-million contract played a large role in that decision.

Yet, as Watson gets ready to face one of the other notable finalists in that March trade derby, the New Orleans Saints, on Saturday, he pointed to another selling point that he said worked in the Browns' favor. That was connection he developed with coach Kevin Stefanski.

"There's a story out there that I haven't told and I’ll tell another time, but on that visit the opportunity to be able to talk ball and just the connection that we had, it wasn't even about selling me on Cleveland and what’s here, it was just mostly just all ball," Watson said Wednesday. "And me and him had the opportunity to meet and talk about that and see what the future can hold and what we can really do in this system together. So that was what I was really excited about and why I was very high on Cleveland."

Watson and Stefanski spent a lot of time connecting from even before the March 18 trade that sent the quarterback from Houston to Cleveland. That connection grew through the offseason program and into training camp, and the offensive staff put more and more on his plate to get him up to speed.

Then, on Aug. 30, Watson left the facility to begin an 11-game suspension. From that moment until Oct. 10, when he was allowed back into the facility to go through meetings, there was a natural erosion of some of what had been developed between quarterback and coach.

However, as Watson heads into his fourth start for the Browns, he's had more than two months' worth of time to try to re-establish what he and Stefanski — along with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing — had worked so hard to develop during his first 5½ months in Cleveland. That connection isn't fully there yet, but it's coming along.

“This whole process has been just taking it one day at a time," Watson said. "Regardless, when I was in the building in the offseason, during training camp, and then when I was away from the building, it still was going be a process regardless because we never really had the opportunity to plan the game together other than a couple plays in preseason, which was more operational and just kind of getting my feet back on the grass.

"We knew it was going to be a learning curve. We knew that it was going to take some time, so we're not pressuring ourselves to try to force any issues or force anything. We just take it one day at a time, one snap at a time, one rep at a time, and we just gotta continue to build and have that open mind that we can do that.”

The importance of that connection is clear in Watson's words since his first public statement after being reinstated. Every time he's talked, he has made a point of finding that same page with Stefanski and Van Pelt.

That's something that doesn't just occur through work in meetings or on the practice field. It requires what Watson has gone through since his debut in Houston on Dec. 4, which is to exist in the pressure cooker of gameday.

When Watson returned against the Texans, it was clear there were still a lot of hurdles that both quarterback and coach were dealing with in that process. As they head into Saturday's game, it's not all the way there, but Watson can tell things are starting to become second nature with how the operation between play-caller and quarterback has worked.

"Yeah, definitely, because we talk through each and every opportunity and each and every situation," Watson said. "So, with us being able to talk through it throughout the week, see the film, have meetings — and that's another thing too: Kevin is also in those meetings with us, so I get to hear him talking and the way he's thinking about going through the week — so when I get there Saturday or Sunday, whenever we're playing, I have opportunity to know that, hey, this is coming up unless something they do on defense, we have to adjust and things like that."

That's a two-way street, though. The offense, any offense, runs at a much more efficient level when the quarterback and the coach are in lockstep to the point at which the player has the ability to recognize and react to situations and get the team out of a potentially bad call.

Three-plus weeks ago, that wasn't the case with the Browns, at least it wasn't with Watson. Now, he's seeing more and more freedom within the system to assert himself.

Where that's shown itself most noticeably is in the latitude Stefanski and Van Pelt have given Watson to operate more no-huddle as the games have progressed. That started to show up in his second start against Cincinnati, but was clearly a part of the package against Baltimore last Saturday, particularly on the Browns' 94-yard touchdown drive.

"It’s both of us," Watson said of the process in the no-huddle offense. "Kevin is definitely — he's the play caller initiator, he's the one talking to me. But if I see something, I'm able to check it and be able to get to that play. So that's where the film sessions and communication throughout the week kind of work at on gameday."

Watson credits part of that connection with Stefanski's demeanor. Browns fans have lit up Stefanski on social media and sports-talk radio with criticism that he's too stoic for their liking, rarely showing any kind of emotion, let alone any kind of demonstrative emotion.

What many fans loathe about Stefanski is something Watson believes helps with the communication, especially on gameday.

"It's balance, and that's what you gotta do," Watson said. "You never show your weaknesses and you never get too high. You gotta just keep that balance and keep it neutral and being able to talk and communicate, cause if you're too high, then some guys might not be able to react to that on certain situations. And if he's too low, people might not respect that.

"So with him being balanced and letting, he comes over and he tells you the truth and what he saw, and if he messed up on a situation, he let us know, hey, that's my fault. And that's what you gotta do as a coach and as a leader. Just take the blame for every situation, even if the blame is not on you. He does that all the time. And I respect Kevin and I appreciate him, and that's one of the reasons why I chose to come play for him."

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Cleveland

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

