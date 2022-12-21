Bills playoff puzzle is simple if they win out. If they slip up, it complicates things

ORCHARD PARK - The formula could not be any simpler for the Buffalo Bills as they seek their third consecutive AFC East division title Saturday afternoon in frigid Chicago . Win the game.

The Bills already achieved the first of their seasonal goals when they defeated the Dolphins last Saturday to clinch a fourth consecutive playoff berth and their fifth in six years. If they do as expected and beat the Bears, the Bills will check off goal No. 2 which is win the division.

If, however, the Bills find a way to lose to the 3-11 Bears, they can still clinch the division if the Dolphins lose at home to the Packers. And that remains the case moving forward: One Bills win or one Dolphins loss ends the race.

How the Buffalo Bills can hang on to No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs

Goal No. 3 is clinching homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, and while the formula is simple, achieving it is far more complicated. Currently tied with the Chiefs atop the conference with 11-3 records, if the Bills win their final three games then the AFC road to Super Bowl 57 goes through Orchard Park. Buffalo’s victory over Kansas City would break the tie.

Should they slip up somewhere at the Bears, at the Bengals or home against the Patriots, the Bills lose control of their destiny because the Chiefs could grab the top seed if they win out, and their journey is less daunting - home against the Seahawks and Broncos and then at the Raiders.

Not to be forgotten are the 10-4 Bengals. If they win out at the Patriots and then home against the Bills and Ravens and get to 13-4, and the Chiefs do as expected and win out to finish 14-3, Cincinnati would jump over the Bills into the No. 2 seed by virtue of the head-to-head result.

That is significant because it means the Bills would only be guaranteed one home playoff game which was the scenario they were in last season when they were the No. 3 seed and had to go to No. 2 seed Kansas City in the divisional round. The No. 2 seed means two home games, minimum.

If all three teams finish 13-4, the seeding would be Bengals, Bills and Chiefs.

OK, got it?

Josh Allen wins another AFC weekly award

Allen was named winner of the AFC offensive player of the week after his performance in Buffalo’s 32-29 victory over Miami . He completed 25 of 40 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for a 119.2 passer rating and also ran for 77 yards for a total offense output of 381 yards.

This was only the third game in NFL history where a player had 300 or more passing yards, 75 or more rushing, and four passing touchdowns. The others were by Michael Vick in 2010 and Cam Newton in 2015.

This is Allen’s 10th career player of the week award which ties the Bills record set by quarterback Jim Kelly. This is the third time Allen has won it this season after winning once in 2018, 2019 and 2021, and four times in 2020.

Incredibly, this is the fourth time in 10 career games against the Dolphins that he has won the award. He is now 8-2 against the AFC East rival and he has completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,684 yards with 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also has rushed for 554 yards and four touchdowns, meaning he has averaged 323.8 yards of total offense per game against Miami.

As he always does, Allen shrugged it off. “It's cool, but at the end of day that doesn't really matter to me,” he said. “With team success usually comes individual awards and we know that as players. I think that's kind of a team award. It takes everybody when you're on the field.”

Allen visited Syracuse's JMA Dome for the first time

Allen and wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Tanner Gentry were guests for Tuesday night’s Syracuse basketball game against Pittsburgh. The foursome had courtside seats for the Orange’s 84-82 loss.

“It was awesome,” Allen said. “It was a close game, ended up being a close game, and they had a chance to win. It was really cool to be there. I grew up a big college basketball fan and obviously coach Boeheim is a legend. I didn't realize that's how the stadium was, that it's just kind of split in half, so it was really cool experience. I'm glad we got to go.”

Buffalo Bills injury concerns: Mitch Morse is in concussion protocol

The chances of Morse playing in Chicago are not good after he suffered a concussion against the Dolphins. Morse has a history of head injuries going back to his college days at Missouri plus his time with the Chiefs, so one would expect the Bills are going to be extremely cautious with his recovery.

If he can’t play, the Bills are hoping to get guard Ryan Bates back on the field after he missed Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. Bates is the backup center so if he’s able, he’d slide in to replace Morse. As for right guard, the Bills have Greg Van Roten and David Quessenberry as possibilities, but there could be a third option. Ike Boettger.

The veteran has been sidelined a full year due to a torn Achilles, but he was activated off the PUP list to the 53-man roster Tuesday and there’s a chance he could play against the Bears.

“Just a result of a lot of hard work and those are good conversations when those come up,” coach Sean McDermott said, recalling the moment he told Boettger he was being activated. “I know I speak for everyone on the team that’s so excited for him and the work that he’s put in and the journey that he’s been on and been through.”

Another injury of concern is safety Jordan Poyer who sat out a second straight day with a knee injury that occurred against Miami. Poyer has already missed four games with various injuries this season, and all three of Buffalo’s losses this season were games Poyer did not play.

If he’s sidelined, the Bills would probably turn to JaQuan Johnson who replaced Poyer earlier in the year but struggled to the point where, when Poyer sat out against the Vikings, Cam Lewis got the start. And you know how that went as Lewis made one of the biggest mistakes of that game when he failed to knock down the fourth-down pass to Justin Jefferson that helped Minnesota win the game.

