New Jersey Hosts A Very Cool Taylor Swift Experience in Jersey City For Diehard Swifties
We just had our contest U+3RSwifties and it was amazing fun so many "Swifties" entered for a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert here in New Jersey. Congratulations once again to Nicole K from Toms River, she and three friends are going to see Taylor at MetLife Stadium this summer and it will be the concert event of the year. We know there could only be one winner, but now here is a chance for you Swifties to see a great show with lights, camera, action, and Taylor Swift's greatest hits.
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in New Jersey is One of the Best in the Entire Country
For the longest time, I was never a breakfast person. For whatever reason, I would wake up, get ready, and out the door. This was even in middle school and high school. Yes, I get it, this isn't always the best idea when you are trying to learn. There was...
3 Big Celebs Have Been Spotted In New Jersey This Week
Over the past few days, there have been so many celebrity spottings in New Jersey, it’s actually insane! I was going through Twitter and everyone was tweeting about seeing multiple celebs in our state, which is kind of odd to me. I’m totally celebrity obsessed though, so these things always fascinate me! I feel like Jersey isn’t really the hot spot to see A-list celebrities, but a few of them were lurking around the Garden Stat recently!
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?
The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. The White House in Atlantic City. Atlantic City's White House Subs, meanwhile, is one of the most renowned sub shops in the country, home to the...
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season
As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
Don’t wait: NJ holiday drive-thru displays still open through the end of 2022
The holidays in New Jersey can be a stressful time of year, but one that's also full of joy. Now that the season is winding down, perhaps there are a few things we feel we might've missed out on or simply overlooked. It's understandable since overdrive is the only speed...
APPROVED: Netflix To Build $848M Production Studios in Monmouth County NJ!
Lights, camera action! And not in New York City or Hollywood... in New Jersey!. Plans for Netflix to construct a nearly $1 billion production facility in New Jersey have just been approved by New Jersey state officials, according to Deadline. The ambitious construction plan for the former Fort Monmouth Army...
Netflix unveils NJ plan for $848M studio at massive Fort Monmouth property
Netflix has detailed its vision for a sprawling mega parcel in Monmouth County, involving 12 sound stages at an East Coast production facility offering more than 1,500 permanent jobs. On Wednesday, the Board of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) approved a purchase and sale & redevelopment agreement with...
NJ family searches for kidney donor for 10-year-old girl with rare condition
NORTH BERGEN — A New Jersey family has mobilized to find their 10-year-old a living kidney donor, as the girl's rare genetic condition has caused critical kidney disease. Bella Prado was born with Triple X Syndrome. "I lived in the hospital for the first three years of my life...
Freehold, NJ looking for stray cat caretakers may be a fool’s errand
After years of complaints, Freehold Borough is establishing a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats; and they need volunteers to make it work. In a 4-1 vote Monday, the borough council approved a plan to be implemented in 2023. The program will involve residents volunteering to be caretakers of certain feral...
You’ll never guess NJ’s most popular New Year’s resolution
They say don’t be tempted. That if you really want to change your life in some meaningful way, do it when the time is right for you. Do it when you have your epiphany, or at least when you’re not hungover and dehydrated from New Year’s Eve partying.
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
❄ Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. ❄ As rain/snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
Is a $77K tip for casino dealers proof we’ve gone tip looney in NJ?
Feel free to write me and tell me if I’m off base on this; I haven’t set foot inside a casino in years. The only gambling I’ve done lately is a Powerball ticket. But a $77,000 tip for casino dealers? Is this not proof that our entire tipping culture is warped?
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze
Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays
If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
These NJ grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve
With the hustle and bustle of the holidays (and does anyone use the word "bustle" without the word "hustle?"), we can all be caught short. In all the last-minute holiday shopping, you might find yourself suddenly realizing the day before Christmas you forgot the basics for your children like milk or eggs. Or fell short on the grocery list for the holiday feast. Remember the line in The Waitresses’ “Christmas Wrapping”…”you mean forgot cranberries, too?”
