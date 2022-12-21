ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey Hosts A Very Cool Taylor Swift Experience in Jersey City For Diehard Swifties

We just had our contest U+3RSwifties and it was amazing fun so many "Swifties" entered for a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert here in New Jersey. Congratulations once again to Nicole K from Toms River, she and three friends are going to see Taylor at MetLife Stadium this summer and it will be the concert event of the year. We know there could only be one winner, but now here is a chance for you Swifties to see a great show with lights, camera, action, and Taylor Swift's greatest hits.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
3 Big Celebs Have Been Spotted In New Jersey This Week

Over the past few days, there have been so many celebrity spottings in New Jersey, it’s actually insane! I was going through Twitter and everyone was tweeting about seeing multiple celebs in our state, which is kind of odd to me. I’m totally celebrity obsessed though, so these things always fascinate me! I feel like Jersey isn’t really the hot spot to see A-list celebrities, but a few of them were lurking around the Garden Stat recently!
NEW JERSEY STATE
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season

As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze

Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays

If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
NEW JERSEY STATE
These NJ grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve

With the hustle and bustle of the holidays (and does anyone use the word "bustle" without the word "hustle?"), we can all be caught short. In all the last-minute holiday shopping, you might find yourself suddenly realizing the day before Christmas you forgot the basics for your children like milk or eggs. Or fell short on the grocery list for the holiday feast. Remember the line in The Waitresses’ “Christmas Wrapping”…”you mean forgot cranberries, too?”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Princeton, NJ
