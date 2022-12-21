ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Archie Manning Details Arch’s Choice of Texas Over ‘Bama, UGA

The quarterback and his future coach hit it off. Arch Manning’s recruitment process over the past few years was heavily publicized, resulting in the quarterback choosing to attend Texas in 2023. Many teams were in on Manning, but coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns program landed the top recruit.
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB

Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
Report: Browns, OT Conklin Agree to $60 Million Extension

Cleveland will keep the two-time All-Pro in-house for at least the next few seasons. The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s...
