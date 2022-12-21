ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSHP: I-71 reopens after police pursuit, standoff with driver

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

A man was arrested Wednesday following a standoff with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 71.

The interstate was closed in both directions for most of the afternoon while troopers were on scene.

Around 12:30 p.m., troopers were called to I-71 near Route 741 in Warren County for a report of a Hyundai SUV driving recklessly in the northbound lanes.

According to the patrol, the driver didn't stop when troopers tried to make a traffic stop. After the driver hit stop sticks, the SUV stopped in the roadway near the rest areas north of Route 123.

A standoff ensued for approximately an hour-and-a-half.

Gerale Sanchez Witcher, 32, of Cincinnati, is now charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and operating a vehicle impaired.

The patrol is investigating.

Comments / 1

WonderWhy
4d ago

homeboy has no driver's license and was just arrested on the same charges in August. 45 case's on this 🤡. Hasn't paid his fines either. Give the public a Christmas present and lock him up for a long while.

Reply
2
