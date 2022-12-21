ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
Club 93.7

Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out

Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Officials: Several residents without water due to main break

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that several mid-Michigan residents remain without water as crews continue to repair a break on a private line. The city of Owosso said Saturday that it has been investigating a water main break discovered on a line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. Officials...
OWOSSO, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Temple Theatre to host food festival tied to Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

SAGINAW, MI — A fledgling mid-Michigan tradition for foodies will make the rounds in Saginaw next year. Planners this week announced the Temple Theatre for three nights in February will host the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational-affiliated Eat Great Winter food festival event, which will mix nostalgia for the historic downtown venue with a rotation of menu items from regional restaurants.
SAGINAW, MI
Club 93.7

Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc

And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
BAY CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton

Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
FENTON, MI
Club 93.7

Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI
Club 93.7

White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way

The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
LAPEER, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy