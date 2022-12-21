Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Festive Reindeer Roll from Blossoms Japanese Express
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Blossoms Japanese Express has a festive Reindeer Roll among its latest specials. The Reindeer Roll is filled with shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese and topped with shredded imitation crab, green onion, hot sauce and wasabi mayo. Blossoms Japanese Express opened in March at 2461...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Omega Ham & Corn Beef Deli offers mouthwatering sandwiches
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - Looking for a spot to eat some corn beef and pastrami sandwiches?. Omega Ham & Corn Beef Deli has been a staple in the Grand Blanc-area for seven years, and the restaurant offers a variety of mouth-watering options. Located at 6339 Saginaw Road in Grand...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out
Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
WNEM
Officials: Several residents without water due to main break
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that several mid-Michigan residents remain without water as crews continue to repair a break on a private line. The city of Owosso said Saturday that it has been investigating a water main break discovered on a line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. Officials...
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Temple Theatre to host food festival tied to Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
SAGINAW, MI — A fledgling mid-Michigan tradition for foodies will make the rounds in Saginaw next year. Planners this week announced the Temple Theatre for three nights in February will host the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational-affiliated Eat Great Winter food festival event, which will mix nostalgia for the historic downtown venue with a rotation of menu items from regional restaurants.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc
And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
Family of Jessica Phelps holds 30th birthday party decades after her kidnapping, murder
FLINT, MI – The house at 1621 Maryland Avenue sits unassumingly amid a stretch of residences on what was once a quiet street on Flint’s east side. Many of the people living in the neighborhood have moved there within the last 25 years, unaware of the tragic past familiar to those who have stuck it out longer.
Santa visits newborn babies at Hurley’s NICU in Flint
FLINT, MI - Santa Claus made a special trip this month to grant the wishes of Michigan’s newest babies at the Hurley Medical Center’s Pediatric Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Flint. The babies were too small to leave the hospital, so the head of the North Pole...
Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton
Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
What A Luck: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way
The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0