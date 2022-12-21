ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

nbc16.com

DMV offices closed in 17 Oregon counties Friday; will re-open Tuesday, December 27

SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices across western Oregon will be closed Friday, December 23, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced in a Friday morning tweet. The offices in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook, Lane, Benton, Linn, Marion, Polk, Yamhill, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah, and Washington counties are closed. This includes DMV headquarters in Salem, says ODOT.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Holiday travel poses challenge with ice and snow

Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge. “So, conditions right...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge

TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
TROUTDALE, OR

