Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
DMV offices closed in 17 Oregon counties Friday; will re-open Tuesday, December 27
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices across western Oregon will be closed Friday, December 23, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced in a Friday morning tweet. The offices in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook, Lane, Benton, Linn, Marion, Polk, Yamhill, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah, and Washington counties are closed. This includes DMV headquarters in Salem, says ODOT.
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
Holiday travel poses challenge with ice and snow
Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge. “So, conditions right...
Man reunites with DC first responders who saved his life after collapse on bike ride
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A man who almost lost his life after collapsing while riding a bike uphill in D.C. got the chance to meet the heroes who ran to his side. In a special ceremony at Engine Company 9, Martin Wallner, 37, had the opportunity to meet and thank the first responders called to the scene that day.
Search ends for 2 missing people after vessel capsizes near Florida Keys
BOOT KEY, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for two missing people has ended after the boat they were on capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard a vessel carrying 21 people had capsized about 40 miles south of Boot Key. A good...
High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge
TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
Officials confirm 2nd pediatric death from flu-related complications in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) — Wisconsin health officials confirmed a second pediatric influenza-associated death in the state. The state did not identify the patient, but the Howard-Suamico School District and online posts say a Bay Port High School freshman died of Influenza A complications this week. Ava Schmidt, 14,...
Thousands without power as strong winds move through Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thousands were without power as strong winds moved through Southern New England on Friday. Wind peaks are expected to reach 40 mph to 65 mph. As of 9:18 a.m., numerous utilities are reporting power outages. Rhode Island Energy is reporting 9,906 customers were without power. In Bristol...
