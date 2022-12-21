ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
brytfmonline.com

Crackers and other popular foods that increase dementia risk

YuA study conducted by the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil and published in the scientific journal JAMA Neurology, indicates that excessive consumption of chips, cookies, ice cream and other industrial foods can affect brain function. The authors of the USP study, which included 10,775 volunteers (35-74 years...
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
Science Focus

The carnivore diet: What eating only meat does to your health, a nutritionist explains

The meat-only diet has gone viral on social media, with its proponents claiming that humans evolved to exist on animal protein alone. But how healthy is it?. You’ve probably heard of the ketogenic diet and you may have heard of the paleo diet – but have you heard of the carnivore diet? This emerging diet trend takes low carbohydrate diets to a new extreme.
EverydayHealth.com

How to Lose Weight on a Plant-Based Diet

For years, plant-based diets have enjoyed rising popularity for their emphasis on sustainability and possible wellness benefits, such as improved heart health, lower risk of diabetes, and even longer life, as various research suggests. Another potential advantage of eating a diet high in plants: weight loss. If dropping a pants size or two is one of your personal goals, a growing body of research suggests replacing animal products with plants could promote a healthier weight.
shefinds

These 2 Morning Habits Are Actually So Bad For Your Gut Health, Experts Say

When it comes to your health (and especially your weight) it’s nearly impossible to overestimate the importance of your gut. Your gut microbiome can make or break your overall wellness, which is why it’s vital to make sure you’re keeping your digestive system happy and healthy. That can mean many different things–from taking a daily probiotic supplement to cutting out certain foods, it’s all about incorporating healthy habits into your daily routine. And it’s also all about kicking unhealthy habits to the curb. In fact, there are two breakfast habits you may be guilty of that could be taking a toll on your gut health.
Medical News Today

Dementia: Patterns of weight gain or loss later in life may predict risk

Dementia affects over 55 million people worldwide, and cases are expected to rise in the next decade due to an aging global population. Obesity, often measured using body mass index (BMI), is a widespread epidemic that’s been linked to an increased risk of dementia — but the relationship between BMI and dementia risk is not fully understood.
wdfxfox34.com

Do cold showers burn fat – 10 health benefits

Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/do-cold-showers-burn-fat-10-health-benefits/. If you’re someone who wakes up in the morning, and cranks the handle all the way in order to feel a warm blast of water across your body in the shower, you’re not alone. However, when making healthier lifestyle choices a cold shower can be beneficial in many ways. So, do cold showers burn fat?
akc.org

How a Diet Change Can Help Dogs With Sensitive Stomachs

For an animal with a reputation for having an iron constitution, capable of (and hell-bent on) eating anything in sight, dogs are surprisingly prone to upset stomachs and other digestive issues. There are countless causes of stomach upset, and diet is one huge factor in your dog’s digestive health. Therefore, finding a complete and balanced pet food that’s highly digestible, agrees with your dog’s stomach, and fuels their long-term overall health is key.
MedicalXpress

Tips to help a frozen shoulder

Pain and stiffness in your shoulder can make every activity, including sleep, difficult. Worsening shoulder pain, especially at night, could mean you have a frozen shoulder, says Dr. Christopher Camp, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon. "The scientific name that we give it is adhesive capsulitis, and, basically, it's a condition...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Thinking Healthy: Dispelling common myths about aging

As young people, we all had ideas about what it was like to be old. Most of us have found that it’s not as terrifying as what we expected.  But there are common myths about aging that deserve a closer look. These are from the National Institute on Aging: We need less sleep as we […] The post Thinking Healthy: Dispelling common myths about aging appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
a-z-animals.com

Can Dogs Eat Black Eyed Peas?

Black eyed peas are a healthy fiber-filled legume containing a big dose of essential minerals and vitamins. Humans have eaten them since pre-history and because dogs have evolved alongside us for at least 11,000 years they can eat a lot of legumes too, but can dogs eat black eyed peas or are they toxic?
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Get Ready for Winter: Staying Healthy With Diabetes

The snow and wind may be blowing, days may be dark and short, but no matter the weather or temperature, it’s important to take care of yourself during the long winter months when it’s so tempting to burrow under the blankets and reach for carb-laden comfort foods. If...

