Monroe County, FL

North Fort Myers couple arrested after toddler found covered in feces, cockroaches during traffic stop

By Tyler Watkins
 4 days ago
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A couple from North Fort Myers was arrested for a litany of charges during a traffic stop in Monroe County.

Zachary Engren, 22, and Jillian Meyers, 20, were charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO said Engren is also facing another charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Meyers was also charged with possession of a concealed firearm without a permit.

According to the report, deputies stopped the couple’s Chevrolet sedan on Tuesday, Dec. 20, for reckless driving. MCSO said deputies found a .40-caliber Glock handgun under the passenger seat and multiple marijuana cigarettes and loose marijuana in the vehicle.

The report also said used food containers, clothes, and trash filled the car. Assorted reptiles and insects were found in boxes within the trunk.

MCSO deputies said the 2-year-old child smelled of feces and had cockroaches climbing on them. The report said the couple claimed they had diapers; however, deputies found no diapers in the car.

According to MCSO, the couple was living in the vehicle along with a 24-year-old man.

Engren and Meyers were taken to jail, while the 24-year-old man was not arrested. According to the report, the man said they were in the Keys to collect reptiles and insects, and he had no knowledge of the drugs or gun in the vehicle.

The child was placed in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to MCSO.

Fort Myers, FL
