Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wyso.org
Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
‘Fully involved’ house fire in Clark Co. requires full evacuation
SPRINGFIELD — Multiple crews responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Pike Township and German Township in Clark County were called to the 5000 block of Hominy Ridge Road at around 1:10 a.m. after calls of a “fully involved” house fire, Clark County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Daily Advocate
Your View
On behalf of the Office of the Bishop we want to thank first off out Safety Service Director Ryan Delk for hearing us we the people and investing in the community of Greenville, Ohio. We were unable to attend the council meeting on 12-20-2022 due to conflict of schedule or we would have been there.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Ethan Fleming and Morgan Wireman, both of Spencerville; Jonathan Hartman and Elyse Swihart, both of Lima; David Hensley Jr. and Alexis Cartagena, both of Lima; Randy Ketterer and Julia Hodges, both of Lima; Bobby Flores and Kerry Childs, both of Lima; Shane Cornell and Kelsey Engle, both of Lima; Cameron Glisson and Bethany Ellett, both of Lima; Ricardo Andre and Tammy Holly, both of Lima; Brayden Sautter and Abbie Parkins, both of Bluffton; Siuwa Williamson and Sophonie Brutus, both of Lima; John Shepherd and Tiffany Phillips-Newbury, both of Lima; Logan Hines and Sarah Pridemore, both of Bluffton; Mitchell Abbott and Brianna Morgan, both of Elida; Alejandro Cortes-Vaga and Alissha Hale, both of Lima; Terrence Brown of St. Marys and Tailer Yancy of Lima; Michael Decker and Danielle McQuillter, both of Lima; and Gage Rister and Alyssa Rollins, both of Lima.
Daily Advocate
50 years of success – it’s a wrap
Fifty years of success and growth for Darke County Parks! This 50th year milestone has not only been a year of celebration but also a year of new and rekindled collaborations. Special programs, new programs, continued support, new growth and added responsibilities highlighted the Park District in 2022. Each month brought out new ideas and new partnerships with individual volunteers and volunteer groups. We absolutely could not accomplish our goals if not for those that volunteer time and funds. If I attempted to list all those involved I am sure that I would need much more than a 700 words or less newspaper column. Our support from the community is outstanding.
Attempt to thaw pipes results in house fire in Clark County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP — An attempt to thaw frozen pipes led to a house fire in Clark County Friday afternoon. Bethel Township fire crews were called to the 200 block of Greenacres Drive to reports of a fire around 1 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they found fire...
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews are responding for a previous structure fire that is believed to be rekindling. Avoid the area at this time.
Daily Advocate
Miami County deploys more deputies
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays. The extra traffic enforcement commenced earlier this month and will conclude in January 2023. The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high...
Sidney Daily News
Piqua Post investigating quadruple fatal crash on I-75
SIDNEY – The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a quadruple fatal crash Saturday morning at 8:32 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near mil pot 97 in Franklin Township. Acc0rding to a press release, a 2011 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination, operated by Dayren Rocubert, 29,...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department arrested wanted person
On December 19, 2022, the Greenville Police Department received information that a wanted person was residing at a residence in the 200 block of Sweitzer Street in the City of Greenville. Brian Cox, 38 years old, was wanted out of Randolph County, Indiana for a probation violation on the original...
What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
Daily Advocate
Baker sentenced to 11 years for drugs
GREENVILLE — Seth S. Baker was sentenced to 11 years for drugs. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Baker, 32, of Muncie, Ind., entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the first degree. As part of the plea agreement, the major drug offense due the quantity of drugs was dropped and count two and three were dismissed.
Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
peakofohio.com
Christmas cancellations; current road levels
Logan County is on a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Champaign County remains on a Level 2 Snow Emergency. Here is a list of churches that have cancelled services this weekend:. Bellefontaine First Church of God Christmas Day service cancelled. Galilee Lutheran Church Russells Point Christmas Day service cancelled. West Liberty...
wyso.org
Southwest Ohio under Level 2 Snow Emergency
A number of area counties are under a level two snow emergency--including Clark, Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble. About four to six inches of snow has fallen across the region. High winds and below zero temperatures continue to create dangerous conditions outside. According to Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson —...
WKYC
4 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left four people dead Saturday morning. According to OSHP, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75, near milepost 75 in Franklin Township. A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination...
Richmond contractor sentenced for violating lead-based paint laws, falsifying docs on employee training
INDIANAPOLIS — A Richmond, Indiana contractor was sentenced to federal prison for violating federal lead-based paint laws during HUD-funded renovations and falsifying documents. A release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Jeffrey Delucio, 54, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison. Delucio violated the Toxic Substance Control Act during […]
Fox 19
Franklin Township crash leaves 4 dead on Christmas Eve
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Four people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County Christmas Eve morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 8:32 a.m. on I-75 South in Franklin Township. Troopers say a Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on the interstate when the...
Comments / 1