Celtics' J.D. Davison drops first career triple-double in G League

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After flirting with a triple-double on Monday, Boston Celtics rookie J.D. Davison reached that mark and recorded the 10th such performance of the season on Tuesday in the NBA G League.

Davison recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal with the Maine Celtics in a 124-112 loss to the Ontario Clippers at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada. He went 7-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, in 41 minutes.

The 53rd pick nearly had a triple-double on Monday after producing 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a win over the South Bay Lakers. He managed to get over the hump the next night for his first triple-double performance.

Davison, who is signed to a two-way contract, is averaging 14.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 48.5% shooting from the field in 18 games with Maine. He has scored in double figures in all but three games and has hit a season-high 20 points three times.

The 20-year-old has totaled eight minutes across three appearances with Boston this season. The team is prioritizing his development and has opted to mostly keep him in the G League with playing time at a premium with the parent club.

Davison has shown flashes of being a regular contributor in the NBA and will look to continue to develop and improve in Maine. He has shown that he can affect games in a variety of ways and will be looking to continue that this season.