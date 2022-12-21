ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' J.D. Davison drops first career triple-double in G League

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIxfp_0jqRr4OV00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After flirting with a triple-double on Monday, Boston Celtics rookie J.D. Davison reached that mark and recorded the 10th such performance of the season on Tuesday in the NBA G League.

Davison recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal with the Maine Celtics in a 124-112 loss to the Ontario Clippers at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada. He went 7-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, in 41 minutes.

The 53rd pick nearly had a triple-double on Monday after producing 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a win over the South Bay Lakers. He managed to get over the hump the next night for his first triple-double performance.

Davison, who is signed to a two-way contract, is averaging 14.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 48.5% shooting from the field in 18 games with Maine. He has scored in double figures in all but three games and has hit a season-high 20 points three times.

The 20-year-old has totaled eight minutes across three appearances with Boston this season. The team is prioritizing his development and has opted to mostly keep him in the G League with playing time at a premium with the parent club.

Davison has shown flashes of being a regular contributor in the NBA and will look to continue to develop and improve in Maine. He has shown that he can affect games in a variety of ways and will be looking to continue that this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. explains surge in play after career night

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday continued a strong resurgence and produced a career night in a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks. Smith recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the 112-106 decision. He finished by shooting 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes for his sixth double-double of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans. With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records. Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to match Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored from just inside the blue line with a minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey.” Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has scored more, and Ovechkin is now 93 goals from breaking a record that has long seemed unapproachable.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

The case for the Washington Wizards trading Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal’s time with the Washington Wizards has had its highs and lows and it may be coming to an end. The Wizards should trade him while they can. Bradley Beal is currently in his 11th NBA season. He came into the NBA with a league-ready jump shot and the potential to become a great scorer. This scoring ability was realized — he’s averaged over 22 points per game for seven consecutive seasons and has topped 30 in two different seasons. At 29, he has a nearly foolproof offensive game that can react to any defense and still has a good chunk of his prime left to contribute to a contender.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Kings humbled, 'punked' in lifeless loss to lowly Wizards

The high-flying Kings came plummeting back to Earth in an ugly 125-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento will head into the short Christmas break with a sour taste in its mouth, and although the score shows just a 14-point loss, the Kings, down by as many as 30 points at one point, never stood a chance after the second quarter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Peyton Bowen issues statement to Duck fans after controversial recruiting flip

On Wednesday morning, 5-star safety Petyon Bowen made waves in the recruiting world when he announced that he would be flipping his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and instead be joining the Oregon Ducks. Early on Thursday afternoon, Bowen once again made waves in the recruiting world, this time by announcing that he would be flipping his commitment from the Ducks and instead signing with the Oklahoma Sooners. What a wild ride it has been. While Oregon faithful were riding high on Wednesday after landing the massive flip, anxiety levels started to raise near the end of the day when it...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DL David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running down until the final days, and while it seemed like Dan Lanning might be able to pull off another massive flip from a 5-star prospect, in the end, David Hicks ended up staying put and signing with the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday. Hicks, the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class, has been committed to Texas A&M since September of 2022, but he had taken a total of four visits to Eugene over the past year, including two in the past month. There’s a belief that he badly wanted to play for Lanning...
EUGENE, OR
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Moore Earns New Contract With Strong Two-Way Play

Trevor Moore was a pending unrestricted free agent heading into next summer, but the Los Angeles Kings made their intentions clear that they wanted him on board. He signed a five-year extension with the organization, with an average annual value of $4.2 million. Moore has become a fan favorite because of his style of play, and because he is the first player from Southern California to truly make a difference with the team. He may be underrated around the league, but the Kings certainly value his contribution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers vs. Lions is coldest home game in franchise history

Well, it’s official . . . it’s historically cold at Bank of America Stadium this afternoon. Week 16’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions “beat” the forecasts, as the temperature at kickoff from Charlotte, N.C. registered at 20 degrees Fahrenheit. That now stands as the franchise record for the coldest home game ever—out-chilling the previous mark of the 30-degree showdown against the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 3, 2010.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
246K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy