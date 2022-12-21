Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the southeast valley. According to Sergeant Julio Delgado with Henderson Police, a neighbor saw two men possibly breaking into a vehicle around 8:18 a.m., so he called the police. Officers responded and located the two subjects matching...
One person shot by Henderson officer responding to report of car break-in
Officials with the Henderson Police Department said one person pulled a gun on officers responding to a report of a vehicle break-in.
Dog left for dead at landfill outside Las Vegas dies, deputies search for owner
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A dog left for dead at a dump in Pahrump has died, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. Deputies discovered the severely dehydrated pitbull at the landfill on Christmas Eve, they said. Despite veterinarians’ efforts to save her, the dog died later in the day. Sheriff’s deputies suspect a person left […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend’s sister during fight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s sister during a fight between the two women and his current girlfriend, according to authorities. Joseph Kennard, 26, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder. He is currently being...
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. Police were working to determine if Saturday’s robbery was connected to others across the Las Vegas valley. A suspect robbed […]
news3lv.com
Pastor charged with allegedly molesting child at Lake Mohave last year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pastor is charged with allegedly molesting a child during a boating trip at Lake Mohave last year, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Isaac Luna-Valencia was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 14, per jail records. In their...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man faces murder charge in stabbing death of boyfriend, records show
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is charged with open murder after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend to death during an argument on Dec. 15, according to investigators. Anthony Cardenas, 27, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He is being held without...
news3lv.com
Man in critical condition after house fire in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department was called to a house fire in the southeast valley. On Sunday at about 10:30 a.m., authorities received reports of a house fire at the 400 block of Cattail Circle. Firefighters began fighting the fire offensively with an interior attack and...
16-year-old reported missing, endangered in Las Vegas
16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen in the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested...
Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out man who shot Chinatown waiter ceases Las Vegas operations
A non-profit group that bails people out of jail for free has faced scrutiny after one defendant nearly killed a man while out on bond.
Aunt of 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash appears in court
The aunt of two toddler girls killed in a suspected DUI crash last week was wheeled into the Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning as legal proceedings begin. The children’s mother remains hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries.
news3lv.com
Fatal crash causes closure on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash. Officials said at this time, Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions near Mile Marker 12 while troopers conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area. No other information...
North Las Vegas police seeking help to identify vehicle that struck victim
North Las Vegas police is asking for the public's help in identifying a Chevrolet vehicle that struck a victim early December, then later changed the paint on their car from gray to white.
Fox5 KVVU
Romanian fugitive, son of reputed crime boss removed from US after arrest in Las Vegas for domestic violence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Romanian citizen in Las Vegas who was arrested in June for a domestic violence incident has been removed from the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, authorities announced. Alexandru Claudiu Pascu, 24, was wanted by law enforcement in Romania after being convicted there for...
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for 6 armed robberies after escaping supervision
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for committing six armed robberies of gas station convenience stores. Jonathan Nagel, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon. Nagel pleaded guilty in September […]
KTNV
Man arrested for going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone in North Las Vegas, police say
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a man for going 106 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on Monday night. Police said the man was arrested near Deer Springs Way and Losee Road for six counts of reckless driving, driving without a driver's license, driving with a suspended driver's license, and not having proof of insurance.
wbrc.com
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in Las Vegas that killed two toddlers. Police said the children’s aunt, KaLeah Manning, was driving drunk on Dec. 11 after she split a bottle of tequila with a friend. The mother of the children, Raenysha Washington, had also been drinking, and was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash, authorities said.
Fox5 KVVU
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
