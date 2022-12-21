ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man sentenced for killing cab driver with sword

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Victor Ortiz was sentenced to 13 years behind bars on Wednesday. Ortiz is charged with killing a cab driver with a sword.

In 2017, Ortiz stabbed Khalil Jabbour in the chest near Coal and University. He told police he though the Illuminati was after him and he thought Jabbour was part of it. That confession was later thrown out by a judge, who ruled he was not mentally competent to waive his Miranda rights.

Earlier this month, Ortiz pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder. Under the plea deal, Ortiz faced 13 years behind bars. Wednesday, a judge sentenced Ortiz to the full 13 years.

Nathaniel King
4d ago

13yrs that's it for killing an innocent person! WOW talk about weak on crime NM what a joke. And he will do half that time maybe 7yrs. Prayers for the victims family

