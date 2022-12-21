ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

An inflation measure watched by the Fed eases to 5.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revised 6.1% increase in October and the smallest gain since October 2021. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year. That was also the smallest increase since October 2021. On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.1% from October to November after rising 0.4% the previous month. Core prices rose 0.2%. Inflation, which began surging a year and a half ago as the economy bounced back from 2020′s coronavirus recession, still remains well above the 2% year-over-year growth the Fed wants to see.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases while spending stalls

A key indicator of US inflation edged down in November, according to government data released Friday, in welcome news to households grappling with soaring costs while spending slowed. Household spending, which has proven resilient in the face of decades-high inflation, jumped 0.1 percent from October to November, the Commerce Department data showed.
Reuters

ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations for year ahead

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose in October but predictions for three years out held steady at a rate still well above the European Central Bank's 2% target, the ECB said in a monthly survey on Wednesday.
CNBC

Gold at $4,000? Analysts share their 2023 outlook as inflation, recession fears linger

Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
ValueWalk

The Fed Has Pricked The Housing Bubble

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. There is no liquidity in the market today. A lot of traders have fled because the winter storm is messing up their holiday and travel plans. So don’t let the daily gyrations bother you. The Labor...
Fortune

Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist

Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
CNBC

Why everyone thinks a recession is coming in 2023

Economists have penciled in a recession in their forecasts for next year, but views vary on the timing and severity. What they do agree on is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies will be the trigger for the recession, while it was the central bank that rode to the rescue after the last two downturns.
CBS News

Key inflation measure monitored by Federal Reserve eases

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, eased again in November. It's another sign high consumer prices are coming down. Frances Stacy, director of strategy at Optimal Capital, discussed the impact of inflation on the stock market.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Are Ideally Poised to Help Distressed Consumers

By all accounts, American consumers are feeling the economic strain. More than half of Americans earning less than $50,000 annually are now living paycheck to paycheck, and even 36% of the highest earners — those making more than $100,000 a year — now fall into the paycheck-to-paycheck category. Given consumers’ plight, one would expect financial institutions (FIs) to be stepping up to help.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy