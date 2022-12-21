Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
A key indicator of a coming economic downturn is pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 'Powell recession' in 2023
The NY Fed's Recession Probability model is flashing alarms for an incoming downturn, with odds at 38%. But given how reliable the indicator is, that's really a near-100% chance of a recession, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. "It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause...
The Fed will only start cutting interest rates late next year - and the US economy will suffer a recession, a top economist predicts
Beth Ann Bovino expects stubborn inflation, a recession, and higher interest rates and unemployment. The top S&P economist sees rates peaking around 5% and unemployment hitting 5.6% next year. Inflation has likely peaked, and the US economy may shrink 0.1% next year, Bovino said. US investors should steel themselves for...
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America.
Jeff Bezos Warns Consumers Halt Big Purchases Ahead of Prolonged Economic Downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men on the planet, is warning consumers and small businesses to delay big purchases in case of a prolonged economic downturn. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year...
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
msn.com
Investors just pulled a record $42 billion from stocks in one week in an attempt to cut their tax bill after grim 2022 losses, BofA says
Investors pulled a record $41.9 billion from equities last week to engage in tax-loss harvesting, Bank of America said Friday. Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy to lower investment taxes that involves selling securities at a loss to offset capital gains. BofA said investors in the past week also pulled out...
Despite inflation, consumers are still splurging on luxury spirits
Consumers are still spending on luxury spirits even with persisting inflation and uncertainty surrounding the economy, underscoring the resiliency of the sector.
An inflation measure watched by the Fed eases to 5.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revised 6.1% increase in October and the smallest gain since October 2021. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year. That was also the smallest increase since October 2021. On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.1% from October to November after rising 0.4% the previous month. Core prices rose 0.2%. Inflation, which began surging a year and a half ago as the economy bounced back from 2020′s coronavirus recession, still remains well above the 2% year-over-year growth the Fed wants to see.
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases while spending stalls
A key indicator of US inflation edged down in November, according to government data released Friday, in welcome news to households grappling with soaring costs while spending slowed. Household spending, which has proven resilient in the face of decades-high inflation, jumped 0.1 percent from October to November, the Commerce Department data showed.
ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations for year ahead
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose in October but predictions for three years out held steady at a rate still well above the European Central Bank's 2% target, the ECB said in a monthly survey on Wednesday.
CNBC
Gold at $4,000? Analysts share their 2023 outlook as inflation, recession fears linger
Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
The 'inflation gorilla' is out of its cage and it isn't coming back down to the Fed's 2% target anytime soon, portfolio manager says
The Fed has let the "inflation gorilla" out of the cage, JPMorgan Asset Management portfolio manager William Eigen said. Eigen warned that prices won't come down to the Fed's 2% target anytime soon, and the Fed will likely keep rates high. Rate cuts are unlikely after central bankers mistakenly called...
ValueWalk
The Fed Has Pricked The Housing Bubble
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. There is no liquidity in the market today. A lot of traders have fled because the winter storm is messing up their holiday and travel plans. So don’t let the daily gyrations bother you. The Labor...
Biden must take on the cost of rent next — and urge Congress to act
In the 2022 midterm elections, voters reported that inflation was the most important issue to them, but no politician can expect to make headway against inflation without addressing the cost of one basic human need: housing. Because rising housing costs are the biggest driver of inflation and one-third of Americans rent their home, we cannot…
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the […]
Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist
Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
CNBC
Why everyone thinks a recession is coming in 2023
Economists have penciled in a recession in their forecasts for next year, but views vary on the timing and severity. What they do agree on is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies will be the trigger for the recession, while it was the central bank that rode to the rescue after the last two downturns.
Key inflation measure monitored by Federal Reserve eases
The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, eased again in November. It's another sign high consumer prices are coming down. Frances Stacy, director of strategy at Optimal Capital, discussed the impact of inflation on the stock market.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Are Ideally Poised to Help Distressed Consumers
By all accounts, American consumers are feeling the economic strain. More than half of Americans earning less than $50,000 annually are now living paycheck to paycheck, and even 36% of the highest earners — those making more than $100,000 a year — now fall into the paycheck-to-paycheck category. Given consumers’ plight, one would expect financial institutions (FIs) to be stepping up to help.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 2