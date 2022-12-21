WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revised 6.1% increase in October and the smallest gain since October 2021. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year. That was also the smallest increase since October 2021. On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.1% from October to November after rising 0.4% the previous month. Core prices rose 0.2%. Inflation, which began surging a year and a half ago as the economy bounced back from 2020′s coronavirus recession, still remains well above the 2% year-over-year growth the Fed wants to see.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO