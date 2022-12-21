BALTIMORE -- BGE employees worked throughout Christmas Eve to restore power to the more than 100,000 customers who lost it when a winter storm hit Maryland on Friday.WJZ spoke to people who had loved ones affected by the power outages and had to make other arrangements to stay warm."(They were) picking them up and then just dropping them off at some family houses and making sure that they're okay until power came back on and heat," Baltimore resident Jeremy Jimenez said.By Christmas morning, BGE had managed to restore power to 90 percent of the people who lost it, but the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 27 MINUTES AGO